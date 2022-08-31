ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

wraltechwire.com

September headliners, part I: Events & deadlines coming up in the Triangle

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Jobs market insider: Staffing exec Rod Frankel talks hiring, searching, keeping talent

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – In a turbulent economy in which demand for talent continues to grow despite warnings of a recession, what’s an expert insider’s views on the state of the market? How should people looking for a new career opportunity prepare themselves? How can companies improve their recruiting while at the same time hanging on to the talent already on their payrolls?
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Soil temperature could be tool to battle deadly crop pest, NCSU researchers say

RALEIGH – A new study from North Carolina State University shows soil temperature can be used to effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea), an important pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes and other vegetable crops. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the pest more effectively, which would reduce the financial and environmental impacts of pesticide use.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Quantum computing, semiconductors could benefit from new ‘doping’ NCSU research

RALEIGH – Researchers from North Carolina State University used computational analysis to predict how optical properties of semiconductor material zinc selenide (ZnSe) change when doped with halogen elements, and found the predictions were confirmed by experimental results. Their method could speed the process of identifying and creating materials useful in quantum applications.
RALEIGH, NC

