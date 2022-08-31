Revealing New Titanic Video

Related
TODAY.com
New 8K Titanic video reveals unseen details of sunken ship
Brand new 8K video is revealing a crystal-clear view of the sunken Titanic ship deep beneath the sea, including the name of the ship’s manufacturers. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Aug. 31, 2022.
James Cameron Sinks “Titanic” Theory
Director James Cameron is settling the great “Titanic” debate, could Jack and Rose have shared the door?
One Cruel Summer
Countries all over the world faced brutal heatwaves and droughts during the summer months.
First-Ever 8K Titanic Footage Reveals Stunning New Details Of Decaying Shipwreck
The new video shows off the wreck like never before.
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Public Backlash In The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer: I Swear I'm Not a Snob!
Kim Kardashian has been very wealthy for a very long time. She was born rich, became even richer by dint of her ambition and media savvy, and these days, Kim is a full-blown billionaire. Kim’s achievements are certainly impressive, and her lifestyle is enviable — but there are certain downsides...
Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’
Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
Piers Morgan Gags After Reading Meghan Markle’s Most Recent Interview
Piers Morgan is continuing to let Meghan Markle ruffle his feathers. In a juicy new interview, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her struggle to transition into the royal family, claiming she was "upsetting" her in-laws "just by existing." Article continues below advertisement. The star, 41, also opened up...
HuffPost
