Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Popular donut shop opening new, entirely gluten-free location
The Dipped Donut in Delaware has served as a hotspot for gluten-free baked goods for years, and now the popular Delaware County donut shop is launching an entire new production facility and storefront for gluten-intolerant diners. Gluten-Free from The Dipped will be located 256 S. Sandusky St. in Downtown Delaware....
614now.com
Popular wood-fired pizzeria adding new Columbus-area location
Elliot’s Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap is preparing to add a third restaurant. The popular spot for wood-fired pies and drinks first opened in Newark before launching a Pataskala location last year. Its third eatery, which according to General Manager and Partner Justin Dager is scheduled to open in...
614now.com
Beloved neighborhood bar closing to the public
Tucked away underneath the Worthington location of Natalie’s Coal-fired Pizza, Light of the Seven Matchsticks and its revered mixologist manager PJ Ford have served as a cornerstone of the local cocktail scene since it opened five years ago. But now, Light of the Seven Matchsticks, as we know it...
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
Man found dead in river after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead Saturday more than 20 hours after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park, according to Columbus police. Police said 52-year-old Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the Park Friday night around 7:30. Police said park rangers found Ricks...
Two out-of-state developers seek to reshape the corner of Lane and High, taking out CVS, Little Bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets. Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave. Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police on scene of shooting near German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near German Village. Officials said the incident is happening along Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. This is a developing story.
allaccess.com
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Two hospitalized after three-car crash at I-270 and Sawmill Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital. Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio […]
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Double Motorcycle Crash vs Car in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a two motorcycle crash around 6:30 pm on Friday. Accoridng to early reports the two motorcycle crash occurred around the area of 25250 Shoemaker road in Pickaway County. At least one person is injured. Emergency crews are heading to...
sciotopost.com
Ross County One Person Dies from Falling from Bucket Truck in Ross County
ROSS – Emergency crews were dispatched to a terrible accident where a man fell from a bucket truck and went unresponsive around 11:15 am on Tuesday. According to reports, emergency crews were called to the scene at Mitten lane and Charleston Pike. According to the emergency department, the man...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Teenager sentenced to prison for robbing pizza delivery driver
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager in Pataskala has been sentenced to prison after he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2021. On November 28, 2021, Pataskala police said officers went to Coronado Drive after hearing reports of an armed robber nearby. Police said three male teens held a pizza […]
Police: Man in critical condition following North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood on Friday. Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
