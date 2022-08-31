ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

614now.com

Popular donut shop opening new, entirely gluten-free location

The Dipped Donut in Delaware has served as a hotspot for gluten-free baked goods for years, and now the popular Delaware County donut shop is launching an entire new production facility and storefront for gluten-intolerant diners. Gluten-Free from The Dipped will be located 256 S. Sandusky St. in Downtown Delaware....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Popular wood-fired pizzeria adding new Columbus-area location

Elliot’s Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap is preparing to add a third restaurant. The popular spot for wood-fired pies and drinks first opened in Newark before launching a Pataskala location last year. Its third eatery, which according to General Manager and Partner Justin Dager is scheduled to open in...
NEWARK, OH
614now.com

Beloved neighborhood bar closing to the public

Tucked away underneath the Worthington location of Natalie’s Coal-fired Pizza, Light of the Seven Matchsticks and its revered mixologist manager PJ Ford have served as a cornerstone of the local cocktail scene since it opened five years ago. But now, Light of the Seven Matchsticks, as we know it...
WORTHINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two out-of-state developers seek to reshape the corner of Lane and High, taking out CVS, Little Bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets. Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave. Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fish Tacos#Street Food#Los Angeles Street#Food Drink#Mexican#La Dip
myfox28columbus.com

Police on scene of shooting near German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near German Village. Officials said the incident is happening along Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS, OH
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Double Motorcycle Crash vs Car in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a two motorcycle crash around 6:30 pm on Friday. Accoridng to early reports the two motorcycle crash occurred around the area of 25250 Shoemaker road in Pickaway County. At least one person is injured. Emergency crews are heading to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teenager sentenced to prison for robbing pizza delivery driver

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager in Pataskala has been sentenced to prison after he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2021. On November 28, 2021, Pataskala police said officers went to Coronado Drive after hearing reports of an armed robber nearby. Police said three male teens held a pizza […]
PATASKALA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH

