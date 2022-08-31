Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few possible afternoon storms. A clear start to your Saturday with sunny skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some afternoon clouds are expected along with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Most will stay dry but few locations will see some activity beginning as early as 2 p.m. Any showers/storms will quickly taper off around sunset.
KCBD
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
Dish soap prank at New Mexico park could result in charges, police say
What seems like a harmless prank, could actually get someone in trouble, authorities said.
KCBD
1 in custody after report of visitor with gun at Hobbs hospital
HOBBS, NM(KCBD) - One person is in custody after a report of a visitor with a gun at the Covenant hospital in Hobbs on Sunday. Hobbs police say no shots were fired and there was no threat to anyone inside the hospital. Officers found the person in a vehicle as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death in Hobbs, police said
HOBBS, N.M. — A man was arrested in Hobbs on Wednesday night for extreme cruelty to an animal and accused of strangling a family’s pet cat to death, according to Hobbs police. HPD said surveillance video showed 54-year-old Felix Pena pick up a cat by the neck and strangle it. “The cat could be seen […]
Comments / 0