Yoakum County, TX

WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few possible afternoon storms. A clear start to your Saturday with sunny skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some afternoon clouds are expected along with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Most will stay dry but few locations will see some activity beginning as early as 2 p.m. Any showers/storms will quickly taper off around sunset.
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD's End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
1 in custody after report of visitor with gun at Hobbs hospital

HOBBS, NM(KCBD) - One person is in custody after a report of a visitor with a gun at the Covenant hospital in Hobbs on Sunday. Hobbs police say no shots were fired and there was no threat to anyone inside the hospital. Officers found the person in a vehicle as...
Yoakum County, TX

