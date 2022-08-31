HALF MOON BAY -- A dead humpback whale washed ashore on a beach in Half Moon Bay Sunday, drawing a crowd of onlookers angling to get a close-up view.CBS News correspondent David Pogue captured the progress of the whale carcass as it edged closer and closer to Manhattan Beach.Once the whale washed ashore, it quickly became the focus of beach-goers and passers-by.The Marine Mammal Center said Monday its scientists suspect blunt force trauma from a ship strike is the likely cause of the whale's death."This humpback whale had an extensive contusion over her right chest area, a fractured first cervical...

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO