Freshwater: Bass fishing remains steady for Polk County area anglers

Largemouth Bass — Bass fishing remains steady for Polk County area anglers. Look for deeper vegetation and structure, along with running water for the best bite.

1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best on lakes Fishook, Tern, Waterlou, 2, 3 and C. Lakes Butterfly, Cemetery, Coronet, Horseshoe, 4, 5, and B also had high catch rates. This past week there were 20 large bass over 19 inches reported. Six fish measured over 22 inches and the largest was pushing 25 inches. The panfish bite was best on lakes Picnic, Pine, 5 and B. Catfish were best at lakes Derby, 4 and B, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, there’s a good bass bite around the park on Zoom Ultra Vibe Speed and Bitters Mega Vibe worms in junebug or redbug colors. The bluegill bite is decent on crickets. There’s a “strong” catfish bite on chicken liver. Around town, Lake Parker still has a good bluegill bite on crickets and red worms. Some specks are biting minnows in deep water at Lake Hollingsworth, reports Melinda Lapina at Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).

2 At Auburndale, Lake Ariana has a good bite for schoolie bass up to 4 pounds on Rat-L-Traps and a variety of crankbaits. Bunches of bowfin are biting there as well. Around Lake Alfred, there’s good running water around the area lakes. Lakes Haines, Rochelle and Alfred are producing good numbers of bass on lipless crankbaits and shiners. Specks are also biting minnows in the running water and few good size bluegill have been caught, reports Ron Schelfo at Ron’s Tackle Box (863-956-4990).

3 At Winter Haven, lakes Cannon and Hartridge have a good bass bite this week. The east side of Lake Summit, across from the boat ramp, is producing good numbers of bass. Some bluegill and bass are biting in the running water around the mouths of the canals, reports Schelfo.

4 At Lake Hamilton, good numbers of bass are biting in clear water on the north side of the big lake. Plastic worms, such as a Bruiser Baits Speed Worm, are getting the bite. Hollow body frogs are also producing up in the pads. Most of the bass are schoolies in the 2 to 3-pound range, but, a few big fish are also in the mix. The bite is steady through the day as the fish are laying in the shade under the pads. A few shellcracker are also biting on the big lake, reports Hoppy’s Marine (863-439-7616).

5 At Lake Marion near Haines City, running water around the mouth of Marion Creek is producing decent numbers of bass. Scattered hydrilla is also producing a few bass. As far as the panfish, a few bluegill are biting around the pads and also in the running water at the mouth of the creek, reports Hoppy’s Marine.

6 At Lake Pierce, red worms and crickets are producing a mix of good size shellcracker, but skinny bluegill in the pads, north of Trout Point. Lily pads halfway between the point and Catfish Creek are also producing panfish. There’s been a pretty good bass bite early in the mornings on shiners in the pads this week, reports Jennings Resort (863-439-3811).

7 At Lake Hatchineha, try the deep grass line at Chandler Point at first light for a few specks on minnows. Bass are hitting popping frogs in the mats at Gator Cove early in the morning, reports Charlie Wynperle at Bridgemaster Fishing Products (863-676-1009).

8 At Lake Toho, fishing has slowed somewhat, but there’s still some decent action around the lake. With all the running water, bass can be caught at the lock right now on Rat-L-Traps and speed worms. Bass are also biting on the shell bars around the lake. The bars out in front of the lock and off Lanier Point can be especially productive. Offshore hydrilla is also producing a few bass along with running water at Shingle Creek, reports Grady Johnson (407-205-6719).

9 At Lake Kissimmee, a few bluegill and a mix of shellcracker are biting in the pads around Sturm Island and North Cove. Bass are chasing shad in the grass at daybreak at Gobblers Ridge. Later on, pull out the flipping stick rigged with a creature bait and cover the outside grass lines for bass up to 8 pounds, reports Wynperle.

10 At Lake Walk-in-the-Water, break out the ultra-light and a cast a white beetle spin around the pads for “giant” bluegill action. Local anglers are catching limits of bass at first light while casting redbug color speed worms against the cattails on the west side of the lake, reports Wynperle.

11 At Crooked Lake at Babson Park, there’s a decent bass bite on the north side around the outer weed edges in 12 to 15 foot of water. A 6 pounder was the largest reported this week. Some of the canals on the west side are producing schoolie bass on junebug and red color plastics, reports Cindy Ritchison at Bob's Landing (863-638-1912). Shiners are producing bass along the edges of the grass around mid-lake on the U.S. 27 side. A mix of bluegill and shellcrackr are biting red worms on the bottom around Wirt’s Point and Grassy Island, reports Childress.

12 At Frostproof, Lake Clinch is producing bass early on topwaters and spinnerbaits along the edges of the grass. Carolina rigged worms on the brush piles are also getting the bite through the day. The shellcracker bite is fair along the west side on red worms on the bottom at a depth of 12 to 14. A few specks are biting while drifting minnows in deep water about 20 to 25 foot. Near limits of specks are biting at Lake Reedy at night under the lights around 10 to 12 foot. Bass are good there up in the grass early on topwater Zoom Horny Toad frogs. Later in the day, spinnerbaits and squarebill crankbaits are producing along the edges of the grass. Bluegill are biting there on crickets and red worms on the bottom around 6 foot. Lake Arbuckle is producing bass around incoming moving water from the creeks. Some specks are also biting in the moving water and also around the pads on minnows. Bluegill are biting crickets in the scattered pads around the lake and in the Cypress trees at the south shore, reports Childress.

13 In the phosphate pits near Mulberry, decent sized bass up to 4 and half pounds are biting junebug or junebug red color Senkos and various plastics. Black with blue tail ribbon and vibe tail worms are also getting a good bite. Early in the mornings, start along the shorelines in 2 to 4 feet of water with the worms rigged with a 1/8 or 3/16 oz. weight. As the sun get higher, work the deeper island points, rocky bars and hydrilla patches for the best action, reports Danny Hamm of Bull Bay Tackle Company. (863-937-3292).

