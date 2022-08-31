ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars cut and claim five players, announce several additions to practice squad

By Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union
Just a day after cutting down their roster to 53 players, the Jacksonville Jaguars made several other moves to bolster the team, making quick use of the waiver wire and signing 11 players to its practice squad.

NFL teams are allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squads, including veterans.

The team announced the five players that were waived, released, or waived/injured, included linebacker Jamir Jones (waived), safety Josh Thompson (waived), kickers James McCourt (waived) and Jake Verity (waived/injured) and veteran offensive lineman Will Richardson Jr. (released).

More from the Jaguars:

Richarson was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round in 2018. In that draft, Jacksonville made seven selections. Of those seven, only punter Logan Cooke remains with the team today.

In addition to cutting down the roster, Jacksonville has reportedly made claims on several players, including defensive back Tyree Gillespie, running back JaMycal Hasty (San Francisco 49ers), kicker Riley Patterson (Detroit Lions), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (Cincinnati Bengals) and linebacker Ty Summers (Green Bay Packers).

Pryor, a rookie out of Minnesota, was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught 13 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown during the preseason, averaging 14 yards per reception.

Hasty, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers in 2020, has accounted for 212 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in his career.

Those moves will not be made official until 4 p.m.

The 11 players Jacksonville signed to its practice squad all played with the team during the preseason, including defensive tackle Israel Antwine, WR Kevin Austin Jr., offensive linemen Coy Cronk, Darryl Williams and Nick Ford, CB Gregory Junior, LB Grant Morgan, safety Aoy Oyelola, QB E.J. Perry, TE Gerrit Prince and RB Mekhi Sargent.

Part of the International Pathway Program, Oyelola will not count against the team's 16-player limit on their practice squad. As a result, the team has room for six more players.

As of Wednesday afternoon, here is how the team's 53-man roster broke down:

Quarterbacks (2): Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard.

Running backs (4): James Robinson, Travis Etienne Jr., Snoop Conner (R), Jamycal Hasty.

Wide receivers (6): Marvin Jones Jr., Zay Jo nes, Christian Kirk, Tim Jones, Jamal Agnew, Kendric Pryor (R).

Tight ends (4): Dan Arnold, Evan Engram, Luke Farrell and Chris Manhertz.

Offensive linemen (8): Cam Robinson, Ben Bartch, Luke Fortner (R), Brandon Scherff, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little, Tyler Shatley and Cole Van Lanen.

Defensive linemen (6): DaVon Hamilton, Foley Fatukasi, Adam Gotsis, Arden Key, Roy Robertson-Harris and Dawaune Smoot.

Linebackers (4): Chad Muma (R), Foye Oluokun, Shaq Quarterman, Ty Summers and Devin Lloyd.

Outside linebackers (4): Josh Allen, Travon Walker (R), K’Lavon Chaisson, De’Shaan Dixon (R)

Cornerbacks (6): Shaq Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, Chris Claybrooks and Montaric Brown (R).

Safeties (5): Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins, Daniel Thomas, Andrew Wingard and Tyree Gillespie.

Specialists (4): Riley Patterson, Ross Matiscik and Logan Cooke

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82 .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars cut and claim five players, announce several additions to practice squad

