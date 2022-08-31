Read full article on original website
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Community fest offers last bit of summer fun for Howard kids
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer. The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.
UW-Green Bay welcomes students back to campus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.
Children make kites at Kites over Lake Michigan festival
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites. One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to...
Hit the Trails 5k Run/3k Walk for the kids, this Saturday in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s time to hit the trails with an inaugural event that raises money for youth programs. Jim Morrison and Tom Binish visited Local 5 Live with details on the Choose Health & Happiness 5k Run/3k Walk from the Howard Suamico Optimist Club. Details from their Facebook...
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
A note-worthy music festival happening in Menasha, Fox Jazz Fest
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend was perfect to enjoy some hot jazz along a cool waterfront in Menasha. The 27th annual Fox Jazz Fest kicked off on Friday and continued into Saturday to continue its Labor Day tradition. The event is at Jefferson Park, and draws jazz musicians...
Upcoming corn dry-down events
(WFRV) – There are several corn dry-down events in the works, for farmers to check the moisture of their corn crop. Thursday, September 8, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m. Crop Source, LLC – N3888 French Rd., Freedom, WI 54913. Thursday, September 15, 12:00 p.m. (noon) –...
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Trendy Tuesday: Plaid button up top transitions you into fall
(WFRV) – This week’s Trendy Tuesday is all about the transition from summer to fall. With this plaid button up in brown and black tones, you’ll be warm and on trend. The ¾ length sleeve top is available in sizes S-XL and sale priced at just $49.99.
Delicious & fresh sandwich options from Terra Verde
(WFRV) – A visit to Terra Verde offers options from the bakery, breakfast, and lunch – and of course plenty of coffee to choose from. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the how the flavors come together to create delicious sandwich options, plus drink options, how to order and ice cream through Scoops.
Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
Try to sink your shot at the new indoor, glow-in-the-dark mini golf course in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – There’s plenty of glowing happening in Oshkosh, with murals that will transport you into a different world. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into a new business and brand new mini golf course, at Glow in the Park Oshkosh. Glow in the Park Oshkosh is...
Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’ opening next week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will open its 2022-2023 season with eight performances of Neil Simon’s “Rumors.” Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. According to patron information: Performances in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Ave., are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 23; and 4 p.m. Sept. 24, 25.
Authentic South Indian cuisine at Madras Café in Appleton
(WFRV) – There’s a new dining options for vegetarians in the Fox cities or if you just want to try authentic South Indian Food. The family behind Madras Café joined Local 5 Live with a closer look at the regional specialties available like medhu vada (a savory, donut-shaped fritter made from black lentils), dosa (a lentil and rice crepe, often filled) and idli (a steamed rice cake). They also serve rice, chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable soup.
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Kohler, Jr dies at 83
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – Kohler Company Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3. He was 83. Herbert, who played an integral role in Kohler Co.’s success over the years, is survived by his wife, Natalie; two daughters, Laura Kohler, and Rachel Kohler; and one son, David Kohler.
