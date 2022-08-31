ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argus Leader

Two wanted for questioning in Rapid City double homicide found in Sioux Falls

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCrhz_0hcpzGgS00

Two people wanted for questioning in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City were located Wednesday in Sioux Falls, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The release said that Erin Provancial and a juvenile female were found at an apartment in the 4300 block of East Ronning Drive in Sioux Falls. The release does not say that they were arrested or charged with anything at this time.

The two were wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 incident in Rapid City in which Joseph Standing Bear, 29, and Petan Milk, 37, were found dead the 100 block of Surfwood Drive.

The release also said that Rudolph Gabe, an escapee from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, was found along with Provancial and the juvenile female. Gabe was arrested and turned over to South Dakota authorities.

Agencies involved included the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One person in custody in connection with homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#South Dakota#Fbi#Police#Violent Crime#Sioux Falls#The U S Marshals Service#East Ronning Drive#Petan Milk
KELOLAND TV

Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
HARRISBURG, SD
newscenter1.tv

Bond set for man accused in Rapid City double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Bond is set for one man accused in the double homicide in the Knollwood Apartments in late August. Chase Quick Bear, 20, appeared in Pennington County Court on Thursday. He’s charged with conspiracy first-degree murder for the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sasquatch 107.7

Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
WORTHINGTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City fire crews battle heat, house fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hot temperatures made fighting a weekend fire difficult for crews in Rapid City. The Rapid City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a propane tank that exploded. On scene, they...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An archaeological excavation began Saturday to explore an area once used by the laundresses at Old Fort Meade. The area was referred to as “Soap Suds Row,” which was the general term used at frontier forts where hired laundresses cleaned the soldiers’ uniforms.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking

South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
BOX ELDER, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy