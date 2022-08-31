ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Heming Willis Talks About 'Paralyzing' Grief After Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis

 4 days ago

Emma Heming Willis is finding new ways “to live along side” her grief following her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis .

“This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday, which marked National Grief Awareness Day.

“My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it,” she wrote. “As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

“This is so beautiful! I’m so proud of you, I love you so much!!!” Scout Willis wrote in the comments alongside supportive notes from friends and fans.

Bruce Willis’ family announced in coordinating Instagram posts in March that the “Die Hard” actor would be retiring from acting following his health update.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the Instagram post read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” it continued. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Heming Willis posted and signed off on the message. She shares two young children, Evelyn and Mabel, with the 67-year-old actor. The actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, and her three children with him ―  Rumer, Scout, Tallulah ― also shared the news on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyFY5_0hcpz6wR00 (L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's "Inside Out" book party on Sept. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images)

The actor’s former co-workers told the Los Angeles Times that Willis had been struggling on set for years .

Aphasia is a cognitive disorder that can affect communication. It typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury, according to the Mayo Clinic , though it can also result from a slow-growing tumor. Willis’ family has not shared the cause of his aphasia.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

