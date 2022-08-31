ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Kaitlyn
KXAN

Four kids, one adult brought to hospital after wreck on Tuscany Way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four children and an adult are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Tuscany Way near 290, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Two of the children have serious injuries, and the other two children and the adult patient have “potentially serious” injuries. Ambulances brought the […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Man dies after Pflugerville police chase

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer’s vehicle during a shootout with officers. Police say it began as a drug investigation involving Joshua Butler, 44, of Austin. According to police, they tried to arrest Butler when he […]
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Even-keel Ewers didn't let opening drive interception dictate his 1st game

Ewers, the heralded redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State, finished the Longhorns' season opener completing 16 of 24 passes for 225 yards and pair of touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't only his first start for the Longhorns, it was his first start since suffering an injury during his junior year of high school at Southlake Carroll in the DFW area. Ewers graduated high school in three years and enrolled at Ohio State in what would have been his senior year of high school. He played just two snaps there and didn't throw a pass.
AUSTIN, TX

