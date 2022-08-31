Sanford: As Sugarmon assumes Juvenile Court judgeship, a different history begins

Its beginnings are steeped in racism, corruption and the kind of indifference that would be unthinkable in today’s Memphis.

And yet, over the years, it has become arguably one of the most vital community institutions that we have, and the only one with the dual responsibility of protecting the welfare of children while holding some of them accountable for criminal acts.

Shelby County Juvenile Court has a history that is as fascinating as it is disturbing. A place that in its early years was managed mostly by women — both the famous and the infamous — at a time when male chauvinism was the order of the day

Now, a new chapter is about to be written as Tarik Sugarmon Thursday, Sept. 1, becomes the first African American judge in the 112-year history of Juvenile Court. Sugarmon, 65, who defeated incumbent Judge Dan Michael in the Aug. 4 county general election, takes over at a critical moment for the court and the community.

Youth violence is one of the top issues on the minds of Memphis and Shelby County residents. Carjackings, in which juveniles in their early teens are the perpetrators, are on the rise this year. And overall serious juvenile crimes, which peaked in 2019 and showed a drastic reduction in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased by more than 20% last year, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

Plus, the specter of race, which has been part of the court’s DNA since its founding, still looms large over its operation. The detainees at any given time are overwhelmingly African American. And the court’s own data show that for every single white child referred to Juvenile Court, there are more than four African American referrals.

Sugarmon campaigned for the job with a promise to bring more reforms to Juvenile Court that emphasize alternatives to incarceration while also keeping the community safe.

“I will not be soft on crime,” Sugarmon, a former City Court judge, told me earlier this week as he prepared to assume the Juvenile Court bench. “But I will be understanding of the factors that contribute to juvenile crime.

“I understand the fear, the apprehension or the reticence to put yourself in the shoes of some of these children. But I ask the community to give us the opportunity to see what restorative justice looks like.”

Only time will tell if Sugarmon and his team will be successful in their efforts to reshape the court. But at the outset, his history-making election as Juvenile Court judge is more about symbolism than it is about structural changes. And it’s worth revisiting part of the court’s history to understand why Sugarmon’s ascension is so significant.

When it was formed in 1910, Juvenile Court was a function of city government. And the emphasis was exclusively on wayward, neglected and delinquent white children. The city provided a stately, well-kept facility with up to six teachers for white kids.

But African American community leaders were forced to pool their own resources to help open a segregated facility for delinquent Black children. It ended up being a dilapidated shanty on an unpaved street south of Downtown.

The city provided no teachers for the children housed there. But the place was well-managed and kept clean by well-known community leader and musician Julia Hooks and her husband, Charles Hooks. They were the grandparents of Benjamin Hooks, who years later played a role in the fight for racial equality at Juvenile Court.

One of the more shameful moments in the operation of the segregated Juvenile Court system came in May 1914 when a 4-year-old African American boy, known only by the name Gainer, was arrested and placed in detention indefinitely for stealing a pair of shoes from a store window.

A June 1914 article in the New York-based Survey magazine describing the arrest said the boy “has no mother, no father, no home and no teacher.” A photograph accompanying the article shows Gainer on the porch of the juvenile home clutching a teddy bear.

“He is colored, and the city of Memphis — which gives its white juvenile offenders six teachers and establishes their Juvenile Court in a beautiful building once a schoolhouse — affords no teacher for colored delinquent children,” the article said.

Three years later, in August 1917, Charles Hooks sadly was shot to death by a juvenile during an escape by several African American teens from the facility. How the teen got a gun was never reported.

Before Sugarmon’s election last month, there had only been five Juvenile Court judges in Memphis since 1920, starting with Camille Kelley, who was a close friend of former mayor and longtime political boss E. H. Crump. Kelley, one of the first female judges in the South, held the position for 30 years.

She resigned in 1950 after being closely linked to the infamous child adoption scandal involving Georgia Tann.

Kelley was replaced by another woman, Elizabeth McCain, who was elected to a four-year term in 1951 and again in 1955. But in the 1959 city election, she faced a serious challenge from Benjamin Hooks, a young Black lawyer whose grandmother decades earlier was responsible for managing the segregated Juvenile Court facility and whose grandfather was murdered at the hands of a juvenile detainee.

Hooks, who during the campaign described Juvenile Court as “the most segregated institution in Memphis,” was part of the Volunteer Ticket of Black political candidates in 1959 that also included Sugarmon’s father, Russell Sugarmon. And while none of the five Black candidates won, each of them finished second in their respective races. And they served notice that African American political strength was starting to build in Memphis.

In 1963, McCain was finally defeated by Kenneth Turner, who was then a city police captain who got strong support from Black voters. He remained on the bench 43 years, the longest of any Juvenile Court judge in history. His successor was Curtis Person Jr., who served from 2006 to 2014 when Dan Michael, who also was opposed that year by Tarik Sugarmon, won the seat handily.

No one today will dispute that the court has made tremendous progress from the days when it was locking up 4-year-olds for pilfering shoes and operating separate and grossly unequal facilities. Sugarmon’s father was the first Black magistrate appointed at Juvenile Court. And yet, fair or unfair, the longstanding complaint has been that the court itself is guilty of systemic racism.

And a necessary change in leadership was a long time coming.

“The weight of it all is palatable because I know the history,” Sugarmon told me. “And what I hope to accomplish is to turn the trend away from punitive and to help us remember that these are still children.”

Children who, in many cases, come from difficult backgrounds and environments. Children who face a host of adverse childhood experiences, and who “don’t see themselves as the future of the city.”

Sugarmon knows from history that the job won’t be easy. “But with patience, purpose and prayer, we can do it.”