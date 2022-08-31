Read full article on original website
Trails at PD Canyon likely to remain closed for holiday weekend
CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post from Palo Duro Canyon Sate Park, as of Saturday, September 3, trails at Palo Duro Canyon remain closed due to the recent rainfall and flooding. Officials stated that trails will likely remain closed through the holiday weekend. They will provide updates on their Facebook page when conditions change. […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo FD's HAZMAT team responds to Chlorine gas cloud at house near Eastridge Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a hazardous material threat Friday morning. The department said someone in the 1300 block of Evergreen, just south of Eastridge School Park, was trying to unclog a drain using a liquid that contained sulfuric acid. The recommended amount is...
TXDOT Amarillo: US 60 reopened at FM 2161 to Panhandle
UPDATE: US 60 scenes is cleared and has reopened, according to a TxDOT social media report. CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo has reported a morning road closure on Friday. According to a social media post from TxDOT, US 60 is currently closed at FM 2161 to Panhandle. TxDOT continues […]
KCBD
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
kgncnewsnow.com
Train and Semi Collide Outside of Canyon
Police are investigating a train crash from Wednesday when a semi was smashed into by a BNSF Freight. Canyon Police say at 3:23 P.M. they were called out to the crash between the truck and train at Brown Road and Highway 60. Police say the semi was pulling a low-slung...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian
VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
abc7amarillo.com
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
KFDA
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
UPDATE: APD reopens Canyon Drive
UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. According to a social media post by the Amarillo Police Department, the roadway has been reopened and traffic is back to normal. APD encourages drivers to take their time driving around construction. Original story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident […]
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
Amarillo Says Goodbye to Homeless Man Who Died Tragically
It is an uncomfortable subject to many. The homeless population around town. You see people on almost every street corner asking for help. Sometimes they are just there and not asking for a thing. That sometimes was the case of Lloyd McMasters, who tragically died on Friday in a hit-and-run...
Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
UPDATE: Silver Alert discontinued, Amarillo woman found
UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. According to an alert from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, the silver alert for the missing Amarillo woman has been discontinued and she has been found safe. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from Texas Alerts, a Silver Alert has been issued on Wednesday […]
West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
KFDA
Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man, woman facing charges after police find guns, meth in attic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man and woman were charged today with having guns and $168,000 in meth. A criminal complaint shows that Joshua Sobamiwa and Trinity Allen were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. Since 2019, Amarillo investigators have received information about Sobamiwa and...
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
News Channel 25
Texas high school football player dies from head injury sustained during game
DALHART, Texas — A Dalhart ISD high school student and football player has died from a head injury during a junior varsity game in Dimmitt, Texas. Yahir Cancino was a student at Dalhart High School facing their Sundown counterparts when he lost consciousness within the last seven minutes of the last quarter, ABC Amarillo reported Saturday.
