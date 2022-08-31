ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Heavy rains cause spill of more than 200K gallons of wastewater in Rockport

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 5 days ago
More than 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled out at Rockport's wastewater treatment facility on Tuesday.

The city of Rockport released a public notice about the wastewater discharge Tuesday evening, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The spill occurred around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and was contained at the site, according to the release. An estimated 200,000 to 300,000 gallons of water was spilled due to the area's heavy rains and a failure of the facility's bar screen, the mechanical filter intended to remove solid objects from the wastewater.

Local officials and the TCEQ regional office were notified of the spill.

The city will increase monitoring of the facility by installing a Scada alarm system to prevent future discharges, the notice stated.

Workers treated and disinfected the area with HTH chlorine powder and raked up debris. There is no potential danger at this time.

