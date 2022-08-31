ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

A 20-year South Florida elementary teacher has been arrested on child porn charges

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

A second-grade teacher who has been at a South Florida elementary school for 20 years was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of possessing 10 or more images of child pornography.

Edward Parker, 54, is in Palm Beach County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Edward Parker Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

In an email to parents notifying them of Parker’s arrest by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the School District of Palm Beach County said Parker has been at Timber Trace Elementary in Palm Beach Gardens since 2002.

“At this time, we have no indication that this alleged criminal activity directly involved our school or students, however, this remains an active investigation,” the email said.

PBSO said it received a Cybertip from NCMEC on July 7 about Parker uploading and viewing child pornography.

Anyone with any information or with a child who claims inappropriate contact with Parker is asked to call PBSO Detecti e Malory Wildove, 561-688-4079.

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

