Americana Awards performers: Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Morgan Wade, more

We're two weeks away from the return of the Americana Honors & Awards show, and can now officially count on seeing most of the night's top nominees and special award recipients taking the stage in Nashville.

Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Buddy Miller, Chris Isaak, Fairfield Four, Indigo Girls, James McMurtry, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, The McCrary Sisters, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis, Phosphorescent, Sierra Ferrell and The War And Treaty will all perform at the ceremony, set for September 14 at the Ryman Auditorium.

Carlile and Russell (as well as Yola, who's not on the lineup) are the top nominees at the show, with each nominated three times for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Issak, the Fairfield Four and Indigo Girls are among this year's lifetime achievement award recipients.

Artist, producer and Americana mainstay Buddy Miller returns to lead the "Americana All-Star" house band. Their ranks will include Brady Blade, Don Was, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Larry Campbell, Lorenzo Molina, Rob Burger and the McCrary Sisters.

The show is the signature event of the Americana Music Association's annual AmericanaFest, which runs September 13-17 at music venues throughout Nashville. Tickets for the Honors & Awards show are on sale now at americanamusic.org