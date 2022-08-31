ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Americana Awards performers: Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Morgan Wade, more

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49I6DO_0hcpydkq00

We're two weeks away from the return of the Americana Honors & Awards show, and can now officially count on seeing most of the night's top nominees and special award recipients taking the stage in Nashville.

Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Buddy Miller, Chris Isaak, Fairfield Four, Indigo Girls, James McMurtry, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, The McCrary Sisters, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis, Phosphorescent, Sierra Ferrell and The War And Treaty will all perform at the ceremony, set for September 14 at the Ryman Auditorium.

Carlile and Russell (as well as Yola, who's not on the lineup) are the top nominees at the show, with each nominated three times for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Issak, the Fairfield Four and Indigo Girls are among this year's lifetime achievement award recipients.

Artist, producer and Americana mainstay Buddy Miller returns to lead the "Americana All-Star" house band. Their ranks will include Brady Blade, Don Was, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Larry Campbell, Lorenzo Molina, Rob Burger and the McCrary Sisters.

The show is the signature event of the Americana Music Association's annual AmericanaFest, which runs September 13-17 at music venues throughout Nashville. Tickets for the Honors & Awards show are on sale now at americanamusic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Buddy Miller
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Larry Campbell
Person
James Mcmurtry
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Chris Isaak
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy