Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin
Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
Texas YA, adult banned book clubs launched amid title challenges
"The youth right now, we're the future," Austin high schooler Olivia DeVore said. "Being exposed to this stuff, at our age that we're at, is really important for us to gain a better worldview and a more inclusive worldview, and to create a more educated and inclusive society."
Kerlin BBQ food truck announces closure
The owners of the Kerlin BBQ food truck said they were permanently closing the business after being in operation for nine years in east Austin.
Austin manufacturer nominated for funds after helping build COVID-19 ventilators
The Austin City Council nominated an Austin manufacturer for funds from the state to help expansion plans. The manufacturer helped build thousands of ventilators to help COVID-19 patients, according to the city.
Comal ISD investigating allegations of racial comments during volleyball game
Comal ISD said its investigating an allegation of racial comments made during a volleyball game at Canyon High School.
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
Central Health expanding to health center in east Austin
Mike Gilliland, president and CEO of Central Health, spoke with KXAN on what changes are coming to the new clinc.
‘I may act like I know it all’: Is sharing news on social media harmful? UT research says it can be
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Just because you share an article on social media, doesn’t make you an expert on a topic, right? New UT research says a lot of people think it does. We live in the age of sharing news online; In fact, it’s how most people consume it these days. “When you’re sharing posts […]
APD investigating downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.
Instant Analysis: It was a huge win for the Texas Longhorns, but much bigger challenge lies ahead
But how did the KXAN Sports crew feel about the 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe? KXAN's Roger Wallace and Noah Gross break it all down in this week's "Instant Analysis."
Join Fashion’s Night Out On Sept. 8 At The Arboretum
Michelle Washington, a TV style expert and host of Welcome To Style, joined Tamara Cook and Brian Hoover of Avant Garde Jewelers, to talk about all of the exciting fashion happening at the Arboretum on September 8 during the Fashion’s Night Out event. Cook and Hoover described the Avant...
Downtown Austin Alliance tapping local artists to attract people to new spaces
An Austin artist who has been painting murals for roughly two decades said it's an art form that "makes a great impact" on spaces and people.
Austin Police Department: Man shot in both legs on South Congress
It happened in the 6400 block of South Congress Ave. around 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in both legs.
Pflugerville man charged in string of Austin robberies
A Pflugerville man is accused of being involved in a string of summertime robberies at food trucks and a fireworks stand in Austin.
Four kids, one adult brought to hospital after wreck on Tuscany Way
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four children and an adult are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Tuscany Way near 290, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Two of the children have serious injuries, and the other two children and the adult patient have “potentially serious” injuries. Ambulances brought the […]
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer’s vehicle during a shootout with officers. Police say it began as a drug investigation involving Joshua Butler, 44, of Austin. According to police, they tried to arrest Butler when he […]
‘Staff miscommunication’: Taylor student-athlete participates in extracurricular after being prohibited by school
A release from the school said the staff believes consequences are an important part of the disciplinary process, and the school would continue to enforce our student code of conduct, as well as policies and procedures.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
UT research study finds social media posting makes people overconfident in knowledge
A new research study from the University of Texas at Austin showed that sharing on social media makes people overconfident in their knowledge.
Man injured after officer shooting, chase near Pflugerville
A man was injured in a shooting involving Pflugerville police officers on Friday evening, the Austin Police Department said.
