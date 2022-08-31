ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bare Hands Brewery starts demo work on future downtown South Bend brewpub

By Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
SOUTH BEND — After a delay of several years, Granger-based Bare Hands Brewery is moving forward with plans to open a downtown brewpub within walking distance of Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium.

Workers already are demolishing portions of what used to be part of a Gates Service Center building at 331 W. Wayne St. In order to create a blank slate for contractors.

“We’re in site prep and demo mode for the next couple of weeks,” Andrew Alstott said Wednesday while removing overhead beams inside the building.

At the same time, another person was busy removing trees, shrubs and debris outside the building.

New agreement:City targets Sept. 1, 2023 for completion of a new brew pub near Four Winds Field.

By getting underway in August, the brewery hit the first deadline in an agreement it reached with the city earlier this summer to get work started by Sept. 1. Now, Bare Hands will have to pass a rough-in inspection before Feb. 1 with completion scheduled for Sept 1, 2023.

Alstott pointed out sections of the large building where beer will be brewed and where the bar and kitchen will be located. The brewpub also will include a large patio and event space inside the building.

The city gave Bare Hands the property for $1 in 2016 with the stipulation that it be developed into a brewery and restaurant with the thought it would help connect the ballpark to the rest of downtown.

Our Opinion:South Bend Cubs bring championship and more to the city

But the project, which was originally slated for completion in 2018, was mired in delays and then myriad problems associated with the pandemic. Bare Hands has previously indicated it would spend about $456,000 renovating the building.

Chris Gerard, owner of the popular Granger brewpub, wasn’t immediately available for comment. Caleb Bauer, acting director of community investment for the city, has expressed hope that the long-awaited project will move forward, indicating that the owner has agreed to return the property to the city if the deadlines aren't met.

"We've confirmed that active construction has begun and we look forward to the project moving forward," Bauer said Wednesday.

Inside Indiana Business

South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges

Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
