Premier League

Arsenal and Chelsea ‘weighing up Douglas Luiz transfer’ but Aston Villa hope to tie midfielder down to new contract

By Tony Robertson
 5 days ago

ARSENAL and Chelsea are both lining up a transfer for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, it's claimed.

However, Aston Villa are hoping they can ward off the interest by offering him a new contract.

Douglas Luiz has one year left on his Aston Villa deal and is tempted by the idea of European football Credit: Getty

La Liga side Atletico Madrid are also understood to be interested.

According to the Mail, they will test Villa's resolve over Luiz with a £20million offer before Thursday's deadline.

Luiz has just one year left on his contract with The Villans.

The temptation of playing European football may also be too much for him to turn down.

The 24-year-old has started just one game this season under Steven Gerrard.

In two substitute appearances so far he has played just 25 minutes in defeats to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The arrival of Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer has seen the Brazilian's normal position as the deepest midfielder occupied.

Regardless, Gerrard's side have just one win from their first four games of the Premier League season.

Their next two fixtures are against league leaders Arsenal and champions Manchester City, so their record is not expected get any better.

Luiz has once again been named on the bench for the visit to The Emirates tonight.

