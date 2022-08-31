ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin

Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Four kids, one adult brought to hospital after wreck on Tuscany Way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four children and an adult are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Tuscany Way near 290, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Two of the children have serious injuries, and the other two children and the adult patient have “potentially serious” injuries. Ambulances brought the […]
AUSTIN, TX

