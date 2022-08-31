Read full article on original website
Palmer Events Center to host tattoo artists, fitness trainers over Labor Day weekend
The City of Austin said the Palmer Events Center will be a busy place Labor Day weekend.
Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin
Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
Kerlin BBQ food truck announces closure
The owners of the Kerlin BBQ food truck said they were permanently closing the business after being in operation for nine years in east Austin.
Downtown Austin Alliance tapping local artists to attract people to new spaces
An Austin artist who has been painting murals for roughly two decades said it's an art form that "makes a great impact" on spaces and people.
Texas YA, adult banned book clubs launched amid title challenges
"The youth right now, we're the future," Austin high schooler Olivia DeVore said. "Being exposed to this stuff, at our age that we're at, is really important for us to gain a better worldview and a more inclusive worldview, and to create a more educated and inclusive society."
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
‘I may act like I know it all’: Is sharing news on social media harmful? UT research says it can be
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Just because you share an article on social media, doesn’t make you an expert on a topic, right? New UT research says a lot of people think it does. We live in the age of sharing news online; In fact, it’s how most people consume it these days. “When you’re sharing posts […]
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
Photos: Micro-preemie baby returns home after 5 months in NICU at Austin hospital
A baby was considered a micro-preemie after being born 23 weeks into development and weighing only 1 pound, 5 ounces.
Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?
Austin is holding steady at 68 triple digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.
Central Health expanding to health center in east Austin
Mike Gilliland, president and CEO of Central Health, spoke with KXAN on what changes are coming to the new clinc.
Four kids, one adult brought to hospital after wreck on Tuscany Way
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four children and an adult are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Tuscany Way near 290, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Two of the children have serious injuries, and the other two children and the adult patient have “potentially serious” injuries. Ambulances brought the […]
UT research study finds social media posting makes people overconfident in knowledge
A new research study from the University of Texas at Austin showed that sharing on social media makes people overconfident in their knowledge.
APD investigating downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.
Austin manufacturer nominated for funds after helping build COVID-19 ventilators
The Austin City Council nominated an Austin manufacturer for funds from the state to help expansion plans. The manufacturer helped build thousands of ventilators to help COVID-19 patients, according to the city.
Pflugerville man charged in string of Austin robberies
A Pflugerville man is accused of being involved in a string of summertime robberies at food trucks and a fireworks stand in Austin.
Comal ISD investigating allegations of racial comments during volleyball game
Comal ISD said its investigating an allegation of racial comments made during a volleyball game at Canyon High School.
Gusty winds, brief downpours possible for some late Labor Day
Spotty storms are possible Labor Day, potentially impacting evening plans. Drier and hotter conditions gradually develop through the week. --Kristen Currie
‘Staff miscommunication’: Taylor student-athlete participates in extracurricular after being prohibited by school
A release from the school said the staff believes consequences are an important part of the disciplinary process, and the school would continue to enforce our student code of conduct, as well as policies and procedures.
