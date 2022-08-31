ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Flags planted at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for Overdose Awareness Day

 4 days ago
WORCESTER - Vigils and ceremonies were held throughout the region Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event, which began in 2001, aims to memorialize those who died from drugs and to bring awareness to the issue.

At UMass Memorial Medical Center on Lake Avenue, workers planted 2,290 flags, representing those who died of an overdose in Massachusetts in 2021, according to UMass Memorial.

Events were slated to be held at Assumption University and City Hall.

