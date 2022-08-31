Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Livable Charlottesville starts action alerts, focuses on inclusionary zoning feedback
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A community organization in Charlottesville is using new action alerts to try and reach more people to help the city have better housing, land use, and transportation policies. Livable Charlottesville’s first action alert went out over the weekend, asking people to give feedback on the comprehensive...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville outdoor pools closing for the season, preparing for next year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are cooling off at a pool this Labor Day. Despite a shortage of lifeguards, Charlottesville was able to have all of its pools and splash grounds open for the 2022 summer season. Charlottesville Aquatics aims to have about 150 lifeguards, but this season it...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
NBC 29 News
Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
NBC 29 News
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
NBC 29 News
Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets
On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3. Montpelier Hidden History. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM...
NBC 29 News
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
NBC 29 News
Additional Rain Chances
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The most widespread rain will fall overnight and exit Tuesday morning. A lingering shower and thunderstorm risk Tuesday evening. Not as hot mid week with below average temperatures. Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around Wednesday and Thursday. The driest day will be Friday. Weather...
NBC 29 News
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
NBC 29 News
Infectious disease expert from JMU gives flu season tips
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC reports flu season typically starts around October, so we are just weeks away from the season and this year’s flu vaccine has just been rolled out. “The best time to get the flu shot is in September or October. You don’t want to...
NBC 29 News
UVA football beats Richmond 34-17 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team beat Richmond Saturday 34-17 at Scott Stadium in coach Tony Elliott’s head coaching debut at UVa. Quarterback, Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for another breaking Bryce Perkins’ record for all-time career total yards at Virginia. Senior...
