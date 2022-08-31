ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets

On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3. Montpelier Hidden History. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM...
MONTPELIER, VA
NBC 29 News

Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Additional Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The most widespread rain will fall overnight and exit Tuesday morning. A lingering shower and thunderstorm risk Tuesday evening. Not as hot mid week with below average temperatures. Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around Wednesday and Thursday. The driest day will be Friday. Weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
AFTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Infectious disease expert from JMU gives flu season tips

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC reports flu season typically starts around October, so we are just weeks away from the season and this year’s flu vaccine has just been rolled out. “The best time to get the flu shot is in September or October. You don’t want to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA football beats Richmond 34-17 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team beat Richmond Saturday 34-17 at Scott Stadium in coach Tony Elliott’s head coaching debut at UVa. Quarterback, Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for another breaking Bryce Perkins’ record for all-time career total yards at Virginia. Senior...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

