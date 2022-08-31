Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger b78jiut shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Experience Fun for the Whole Family on a Weekend Trip to Kenosha
Kenosha proves that Wisconsin is so much more than just farmland! Situated on the Kenosha Harbor and Lake Michigan, the city is full of Instagrammable spots including the iconic red lighthouse, a harbor full of shiny sailboats, and colorful murals, sculptures and landscaping throughout the scenic downtown. There’s a lot...
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: The beauty of the Classic Car Cruise-in
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show
Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
kenosha.com
Hawthorn Hollow’s 30th Walk in the Woods Art Fair set for Saturday
Hawthorn Hollow grew out of love for the land. As a nature sanctuary and arboretum, Hawthorn Hollow has been connecting people and nature through environmental education for more than 50 years. Hawthorn Hollow is owned and operated by the Hyslop Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501 c3 organization formed in 1964.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Giant Pumpkin contest, free small pumpkins for kids at City’s Fall Festival Sept. 10 | News
Giant pumpkins fit for a princess’s coach will once again make an appearance at the 10th annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival, 11 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St. The festival features the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off,...
Milwaukee's Taco Fest 2022: Everything you need to know (and eat)
Taco Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 - 8 p.m. for dinner. It will be held at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr. in Milwaukee.
kenosha.com
Anna’s on the Lake to replace Common Grounds this fall
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Just two days after Harborside Common Grounds closed its doors for good, a new business has announced plans to...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake
Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
CBS 58
South Milwaukee firefighters respond to 2 Labor Day incidents at Grant Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two separate rescue efforts this Labor Day in South Milwaukee brought emergency vehicles to Grant Park. A captain with the South Milwaukee Fire Department says both accidents involved children and in this vast park, they were just 100 yards apart. The first happened right along the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Gym protects kids with anti-Covid technology
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) - An inclusive park in Racine is protecting children with new anti-COVID technology. This technology called CASPR is currently at We Rock the Spectrum. It's an inclusive kids gym located in Racine County. This will keep kids healthy and its a big part of the reason...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Veterans Stand down event
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Zach Zdroik is the Executive Director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. He joined CBS 58 in studio to discuss an upcoming event which will provide resources to Veterans in need. The event will take place on October 1st. The Veterans Outreach and Racine County Veterans...
wgtd.org
Double Fatality; Racine Council Vacancies; Busy Highways Reopen
-0- A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Prairie has reopened following a several months-long reconstruction project. In order to facilitate improvements to the intersection at State Highways 32 and 165, officials elected earlier this summer to completely block off the intersection, cutting off the most direct route into and out of Illinois for many drivers. Officials at the time said the roads would reopen by Labor Day. The roadblocks were removed on Friday.
CBS 58
Large tree falls on 2 cars, temporarily cuts out power for some on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Crews from the Forestry Division of Milwaukee’s Public Works Department are working to remove a large tree on Woodstock Place on the city’s east side. The Labor Day holiday and issues with machinery are causing the tree removal to take longer than expected. As...
Chicago man drowns in Wisconsin River
A 34-year-old Chicago man drowned Sunday in the Wisconsin River just north of Wisconsin Dells.
