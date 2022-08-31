ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: The beauty of the Classic Car Cruise-in

After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show

Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
OAK CREEK, WI
kenosha.com

Hawthorn Hollow’s 30th Walk in the Woods Art Fair set for Saturday

Hawthorn Hollow grew out of love for the land. As a nature sanctuary and arboretum, Hawthorn Hollow has been connecting people and nature through environmental education for more than 50 years. Hawthorn Hollow is owned and operated by the Hyslop Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501 c3 organization formed in 1964.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Anna’s on the Lake to replace Common Grounds this fall

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Just two days after Harborside Common Grounds closed its doors for good, a new business has announced plans to...
KENOSHA, WI
chicagoagentmagazine.com

3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake

Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Gym protects kids with anti-Covid technology

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) - An inclusive park in Racine is protecting children with new anti-COVID technology. This technology called CASPR is currently at We Rock the Spectrum. It's an inclusive kids gym located in Racine County. This will keep kids healthy and its a big part of the reason...
RACINE, WI
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Veterans Stand down event

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Zach Zdroik is the Executive Director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. He joined CBS 58 in studio to discuss an upcoming event which will provide resources to Veterans in need. The event will take place on October 1st. The Veterans Outreach and Racine County Veterans...
RACINE, WI
wgtd.org

Double Fatality; Racine Council Vacancies; Busy Highways Reopen

-0- A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Prairie has reopened following a several months-long reconstruction project. In order to facilitate improvements to the intersection at State Highways 32 and 165, officials elected earlier this summer to completely block off the intersection, cutting off the most direct route into and out of Illinois for many drivers. Officials at the time said the roads would reopen by Labor Day. The roadblocks were removed on Friday.
RACINE, WI

