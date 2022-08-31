Hamilton's Rory Miller poised for healthy season

Rory Miller is making his varsity debut after suffering an ankle injury last season and plans to make it a season the Hawkeyes won’t forget.

The senior hurt his ankle early last season and was benched for the remainder of the season. It took a while for Miller to find his role on the team, but eventually, he performed up to his full potential and became a difference maker for the Hawkeyes.

It was a massive disappointment for him when he was unable to play his junior year and thought he wouldn’t ever get back to where he was. That all changed when he got his post back on varsity and realized he still had time to help the Hawkeyes achieve a winning season.

As the season gets underway, Miller felt mixed emotions about it being his first time on varsity and his last time playing with his friends. He is confident he will seize this opportunity to make his family, teammates, and, most importantly, himself proud.

“I’ve been playing for five years technically, and I never really bought into playing, and then last year I figured it out, but then I got hurt and couldn't play,” Miller said. “Comming back this summer, I really wanted it more, and that commitment has helped me earn a starting spot.”

Football means everything to Miller, but playing with his family means even more. The Hawkeyes are a team that prides itself on starting together and finishing together. That mentality has helped them train and gain the confidence to turn the upcoming season into something magical.

“We all work out together, we all spend time outside of school together, and we all want it for each other, and I think we are just all in it together, and we are a little more connected than we have been,” Miller said.

Miller is a prime example of resilience, but he isn’t the only team member who has overcome adversity and found a way to contribute excellence to the team.

Coach Phil Koops said a large group of young men has “stuck together when they could've given up.” It speaks character into the group of guys that coach Koop has on his team and only adds to the value and culture that the program represents.