Suspect in fatal assault at CP Shuckers slammed victim to ground, court records show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect accused of beating a man to death outside a Virginia Beach bar told police he slammed the victim to the ground before kicking him, causing “severe skull fractures and brain bleeding,” according to records obtained by 10 On Your Side.

Wesley Horbal, 26, was arrested on August 29 and charged with voluntarily manslaughter in connection with the incident, which happened on August 11.

Police initially said that the fight happened at “a business in the 3200 block of Shore Drive.” Friends have since confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the fight happened outside of CP Shuckers, located at 3232 Shore Drive.

While Virginia Beach police did not release the name of the victim, 10 On Your Side has learned his name was Jon Moore Jr. Friends tell us he is originally from the Eastern Shore.

Horbal admitted to police that he had gotten into a fight with Moore before punching him, according to court records.

“Jon is not an instigator or fighter in any form,” said a friend, who tells 10 On Your Side she grew up with the victim on the Eastern Shore.

“He was just a jovial soul who loved to laugh,” she said.

