ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

September 6, 2022

The Town of Strasburg declared a drought watch and is encouraging voluntary water conservation measures. The low river flow levels caused the town to follow the drought response plan as outlined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply and the Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.
STRASBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road

The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Front Royal, VA
Warren County, VA
Government
Front Royal, VA
Society
County
Warren County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Warren County, VA
Society
Front Royal, VA
Government
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Royal Cinema
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fredericksburg.today

West Nile virus detected in Manassas and Woodbridge

Prince William County Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Program has detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. The samples were collected in the Manassas and Woodbridge areas. Staff sprayed in neighborhoods on Wednesday evening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Royals
DC News Now

Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg

(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
wfmd.com

Frederick Woman Sentenced For Murder Of Elderly Resident

She was the victim’s caregiver. (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A caregiver has been sentenced for the murder of an elderly Frederick woman. In Circuit Court on Friday morning, Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo, 37, was sentenced to life with all but 35 years...
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville apartment fire displaces family

A kitchen fire broke out in a second-floor unit at the Woodmont Park apartments at 1001 Rockville Pike in Rockville last night, around 10:30 PM. More than fifteen units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze. One family was displaced by the fire, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Piringer said an "After the Fire" team will be touring the complex today to check smoke alarms, and provide fire safety tips to residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy