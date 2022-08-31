Read full article on original website
La Crosse man reappointed to Kan. water board
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly last week announced appointments to state commissions. . Among the appointments was La Crosse's Jeremiah Hobbs. Purpose: Review plans for the development, management and use of the water resources of the state by any state or local agency.
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Kan. tries to make it easier to get restricted license, but many miss out
TOPEKA — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver's licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people miss out. People who had their license suspended because they didn’t pay a ticket can apply for a restricted driver's license. But in 2021, only 1,800 of the 39,000 Kansans who qualified for that help got it. A suspended license doesn’t let someone drive at all. A restricted license allows for some errands, like commuting to work, school, day care or picking up groceries.
KBI: New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend murder case
BARTON COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department on Tuesday announced new evidence in the unsolved double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery, 1004 Harrison, in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002. After...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Psychiatrist: Legalized gambling in Kan. could have unintended costs
GREAT BEND — The first legal sports wager in Kansas is in the books. Last Thursday, the same day the state legalized sports betting, Governor Laura Kelly put $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on a bet made at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
Philanthropy the focus of FHSU Foundation Awareness Day
Students kicked off the month of September at the annual Awareness Day event in Fort Hays State University’s Robbins Center. While enjoying a free lunch, students learned about the importance of private support and fundraising at FHSU. With generous support from Astra Bank, $2,500 in scholarships was awarded. Students...
🎙 Voters to decide Ellis USD 388 bond issue Thursday
ELLIS — On Thursday, voters will head to the polls to decide on a $4.55 million bond issue that would be used for improvements at the Ellis Jr./Senior High School and Washington Elementary. The vote will mark the third bond attempt since successfully passing a $1.9 million bond in...
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
Hays-area volunteers will walk to help fight suicide
Movement of quarter million people joined by local participants in Hays. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from western Kansas are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Hays Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Greater Kansas Chapter will be held at 2 p.m. Sept 17 at Municipal Park in Hays. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
Sake2Me mural emphasizes China, Hays connection
A dragon is now bursting from the side of the Sake2Me building, 803 Fort thanks to local artist Matt Miller. The mural is part of the Brush the Bricks downtown Hays art project. This is the second mural Miller has done in the series. RELATED STORY: Individuals with disabilities featured...
KRUG: Mental health promotion, suicide prevention
Last week, our K-State Research and Extension specialists shared an update with us about the work being done related to mental health in Kansas. A Strength and Resiliency team is working to train Extension Educators in Kansas in both Mental Health First Aid, which several of our team members have completed, and the QPR program. QPR stands for question, persuade, and refer and targets suicide prevention training.
City of Hays changes trash routes for Labor Day
Due to the observance of the Labor Day, the city of Hays refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. Monday and Tuesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday. There is no anticipated change to Wednesday, Thursday or Friday collection schedules. Although collections may not occur on your...
AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
GREAT BEND — Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
FHSU art grad student plants 'Seeds4HOPE' in exhibit at Moss Thorns
An FHSU graduate student explores nature through fiber and natural dying processes in her MFA exhibit on display now through Sept. 9 at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art on the Fort Hays State University campus. Kammy Downs, 60, grew up in Leon in southcentral Kansas. As a child she spent...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
