Movement of quarter million people joined by local participants in Hays. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from western Kansas are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Hays Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Greater Kansas Chapter will be held at 2 p.m. Sept 17 at Municipal Park in Hays. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

HAYS, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO