lol trying to make the dems look good before the election in November. so we get a even bigger loser in Josh shaperio.
really trying to make yourself and communist Democrats look good before the election with your bribes.
What about the 2,000 stimulus checks. You give people hope their going to do it Almost all the other states are helping where Pennsylvania don't care about us . Let's let everybody in Power live on $841 a month pay rent , utilities, car payments car insurance ,clothing , Cleaning stuff , toilet paper , & food to last a month they couldn't do it , Pennsylvania Politicians will fail . But they expect us to live struggling . I know everyone has a opinion. You know what they say Opinions are like A.... 👍 everyone has one
Comments / 27