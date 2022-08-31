Sheriff suspends CleanSWEEP program as a result of DOJ investigation

An Apple Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling cash and gift card funds from a Victorville Walmart. Marcus Jefferson, 26, was an employee of a third-party vendor at the Walmart located at 11896 Amargosa Road. Jefferson’s cash register had a daily shortage, which prompted Walmart Loss Prevention to perform an internal audit. When it became apparent that something was amiss, he was reported to police.

