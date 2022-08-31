Sheriff suspends CleanSWEEP program as a result of DOJ investigation

Read full article on original website
Related
‘One of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with’: former San Bernardino deputy gets 14 years in massive fraud scheme
A former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday for using his law enforcement experience to defraud investors out of millions. Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was also ordered to pay $7. 6 million in restitution by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who called Burnell “one […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement from Victorville Walmart
An Apple Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling cash and gift card funds from a Victorville Walmart. Marcus Jefferson, 26, was an employee of a third-party vendor at the Walmart located at 11896 Amargosa Road. Jefferson’s cash register had a daily shortage, which prompted Walmart Loss Prevention to perform an internal audit. When it became apparent that something was amiss, he was reported to police.
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested for murder of missing man found dead at former George Air Force Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for the murder of a man found deceased near an abandoned building at the old George Air Force Base in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden, a resident of Apple Valley, was reported missing by...
vvng.com
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Man, woman are arrested after being found inside car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana
A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a...
paininthepass.info
Authorities Identify Passenger Killed In A Head-On Collision In Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three vehicle head-on collision that killed a 65 year old, resident of Lucerne Valley. She was the passenger in the Subaru that hit the red semi and another car on Bear Valley Road. California Highway Patrol and Apple Valley Fire Department...
