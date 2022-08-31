Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern ranked 21st in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team continued its streak of consecutive weeks ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 which was released Monday. The Lions dropped four spots from the preseason to No. 21 after Saturday’s 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener....
crescentcitysports.com
Report: Torn ACL ends LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith’s season
LSU lost more than a game Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. Defensive tackle Maason Smith suffered a left anterior cruciate ligament that will end his season, Tiger Dtails reported Monday via multiple sources. The report confirms Smith will have surgery in three weeksto address the injury suffered on the...
crescentcitysports.com
Elijah Davis of Riverside named Greater New Orleans QB Club Player of Week
Senior running back Elijah Davis of Riverside Academy has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week one for the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Georgia prep CB Zion Ferguson commits to LSU
Zion Ferguson, a Class of 2024 cornerback from Loganville, Georgia, has committed to LSU. The 6-foot, 175-pound Ferguson chose what his mother previously referred to as his dream school over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State, South Carolina and Tennessee along with many other FBS programs. The consensus four-star talent...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU left kicking itself after costly failings lead to painful loss to Florida State
The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff was the first game as head coach at LSU for Brian Kelly. It was the 30th start in the college career of Jayden Daniels. If you closed your eyes when viewing LSU last season under Ed Orgeron and opened them Sunday night, you would have thought it was still last season.
crescentcitysports.com
South Alabama cruises in opener over Nicholls
MOBILE, ALA. – The Nicholls State University football team was held to its fewest yards since 2015 as South Alabama rolled to a 48-7 victory Saturday evening in front of 15,101 fans in Hancock Whitney Stadium. Trailing 41-0 early in the fourth, Nicholls (0-1) ended the shutout bid with...
trendingwork.com
What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?
Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
crescentcitysports.com
Blocked extra point preserves FSU’s victory over LSU
NEW ORLEANS – Jordan Travis threw two touchdown passes and Florida State blocked an LSU extra point that would have forced overtime with no time remaining as the Seminoles prevailed 24-23 in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. FSU (2-0) seemed in command after...
crescentcitysports.com
Pratt, Spears pace Tulane past UMass, 42-10
The Tulane Green Wave were huge favorites heading into the matchup against a lowly UMass team and did a fine job of showing why as they took care of business with a 42-10 win to open the season on a high note Saturday night at Yulman Stadium. The team looked...
Odell Beckham Has Message For LSU's Starting Quarterback
LSU head coach Brian Kelly kept his starting quarterback concealed leading up to Sunday's season-opener against Florida State. As first reported earlier in the day by Matt Zenith of On3 Sports, the Tigers are turning to Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. With the news out, a famous alum encouraged the team's new QB1.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern takes 2 on final day of Dr. Pam Littleton Classic
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team closed out the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic with a pair of victories Saturday at Wisdom Volleyball Gym. SLU (6-1) opened the day with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Prairie View. In the nightcap, the Lady Lions outlasted Tennessee State,...
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
brproud.com
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
Man shot in the French Quarter early Thursday morning
According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Holy Cross neighborhood, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Sunday morning after hitting a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans' 9th Ward. Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Tricou Street, where they said the woman and her son were cleaning a yard when a 37-year-old man showed up and struck her in the face. She fled into a residence, and her attacker followed.
