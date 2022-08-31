ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern ranked 21st in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team continued its streak of consecutive weeks ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 which was released Monday. The Lions dropped four spots from the preseason to No. 21 after Saturday’s 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener....
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Report: Torn ACL ends LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith’s season

LSU lost more than a game Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. Defensive tackle Maason Smith suffered a left anterior cruciate ligament that will end his season, Tiger Dtails reported Monday via multiple sources. The report confirms Smith will have surgery in three weeksto address the injury suffered on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Georgia prep CB Zion Ferguson commits to LSU

Zion Ferguson, a Class of 2024 cornerback from Loganville, Georgia, has committed to LSU. The 6-foot, 175-pound Ferguson chose what his mother previously referred to as his dream school over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State, South Carolina and Tennessee along with many other FBS programs. The consensus four-star talent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

South Alabama cruises in opener over Nicholls

MOBILE, ALA. – The Nicholls State University football team was held to its fewest yards since 2015 as South Alabama rolled to a 48-7 victory Saturday evening in front of 15,101 fans in Hancock Whitney Stadium. Trailing 41-0 early in the fourth, Nicholls (0-1) ended the shutout bid with...
THIBODAUX, LA
trendingwork.com

What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?

Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Blocked extra point preserves FSU’s victory over LSU

NEW ORLEANS – Jordan Travis threw two touchdown passes and Florida State blocked an LSU extra point that would have forced overtime with no time remaining as the Seminoles prevailed 24-23 in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. FSU (2-0) seemed in command after...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Pratt, Spears pace Tulane past UMass, 42-10

The Tulane Green Wave were huge favorites heading into the matchup against a lowly UMass team and did a fine job of showing why as they took care of business with a 42-10 win to open the season on a high note Saturday night at Yulman Stadium. The team looked...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has Message For LSU's Starting Quarterback

LSU head coach Brian Kelly kept his starting quarterback concealed leading up to Sunday's season-opener against Florida State. As first reported earlier in the day by Matt Zenith of On3 Sports, the Tigers are turning to Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. With the news out, a famous alum encouraged the team's new QB1.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern takes 2 on final day of Dr. Pam Littleton Classic

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team closed out the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic with a pair of victories Saturday at Wisdom Volleyball Gym. SLU (6-1) opened the day with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Prairie View. In the nightcap, the Lady Lions outlasted Tennessee State,...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Holy Cross neighborhood, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Sunday morning after hitting a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans' 9th Ward. Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Tricou Street, where they said the woman and her son were cleaning a yard when a 37-year-old man showed up and struck her in the face. She fled into a residence, and her attacker followed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

