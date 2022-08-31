ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

KTVU FOX 2

2 inmates escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility, residents asked to lock homes and cars

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two inmates who they say escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Officials describe both inmates as Hispanic males. The first inmate is 33-years-old, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28-years-old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Both inmates are wearing all white or all yellow.
CLAYTON, CA
padailypost.com

Rolex ripped from man’s arm; three arrests

Police have arrested three people accused of robbing an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex in Foster City in a theft similar to ones in Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Atherton. The similarities in the robberies is that the thieves put fake jewelry on the victim, and then try to remove a valuable ring or watch.
FOSTER CITY, CA
openvallejo.org

Solano sheriff releases footage of Juneteenth shooting in Vallejo

Please note that the below videos are very graphic and may be disturbing. In response to a California Public Records Act request filed by Open Vallejo, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office has disclosed body camera and vehicle camera footage from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jason Thompson on June 19.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car

One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters rescued their baby who was in a hot car. According to fire officials, the family accidentally locked their keys inside their car along with their six-month old baby Sunday in East Oakland. Luckily, the crew at Oakland Fire Station 20 was able to...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
PETALUMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: BOAT INJURY LEADS TO IMPALEMENT

Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident involving a boating injury near N. Sunset. The injured male is said to have some sort of object impaled in him. Landing zone set at J Street Marina. Victim was transported to hospital by medevac. No additional information is available at this time.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.  SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police

Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Adult and dog rescued from cliff at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An adult and a dog were both rescued from a cliff at Fort Funston Sunday morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Both the adult and dog are okay, according to a tweet by SFFD. Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner of San Francisco. Both the beach and trails […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

