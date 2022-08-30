Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up
The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Browbeating of food bank director appalling
Hospital board member’s public thrashing of nonprofit executive. No one deserves a public beat down. At a recent Citrus County Hospital Board meeting, the good was the board awarding the Community Food Bank of Citrus County $30,000. The bad was the increase in the 2 million meals provided annually prior to the pandemic to over 5 million meals to help struggling Citrus County families. The ugly was board member Rick Harper’s public dressing down of Food Bank Director Barbara Sprague for feeding people who don’t want to work and for making the county a magnet for needy and homeless people.
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chasing a lifelong dream while carrying on a family legacy
BRONSON — When Vikki Smith started 2022, she did not know she would be opening a restaurant. “I have always wanted to open a restaurant,” Smith said. “And I never thought it would be an attainable dream until this year. I started out this year not knowing this was where I was going to go.”
suncoastnews.com
Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream
No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first of a two-day event for the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo on Friday. The event is at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. but gates are open at 5:30. Tickets for children are $25 but if they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy
With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
hernandosun.com
Body found behind Jericho Road plaza in Spring Hill
A body has been found behind the Jericho Road Ministries Thrift Store on Commercial way in Spring Hill. The body was found near a pond approximately 400 feet into a wooded area behind the plaza. Two neighbors of the area made the discovery but did not know the individual. At...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
Citrus County Health Officials Issues Blue-Green Algae Bloom Caution
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a caution for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Three Sisters Spring canal between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue. This is in response to a water
Citrus County Chronicle
Too many walking on wrong side of the road
I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
Citrus County Chronicle
Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key
The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
Citrus County Chronicle
King's Bay Restoration Project ramps up removal of floating eelgrass with skimmer
A stringy carpet of vegetation floated on the surface of King’s Bay in the city of Crystal River, sloshing up against a seawall. With the adrift greenery in his sights from the enclosed helm of his pontoon-like vessel, Naythan Ramirez maneuvered Sea & Shoreline’s surface skimmer toward his target with care.
