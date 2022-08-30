ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

villages-news.com

Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up

The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Browbeating of food bank director appalling

Hospital board member’s public thrashing of nonprofit executive. No one deserves a public beat down. At a recent Citrus County Hospital Board meeting, the good was the board awarding the Community Food Bank of Citrus County $30,000. The bad was the increase in the 2 million meals provided annually prior to the pandemic to over 5 million meals to help struggling Citrus County families. The ugly was board member Rick Harper’s public dressing down of Food Bank Director Barbara Sprague for feeding people who don’t want to work and for making the county a magnet for needy and homeless people.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chasing a lifelong dream while carrying on a family legacy

BRONSON — When Vikki Smith started 2022, she did not know she would be opening a restaurant. “I have always wanted to open a restaurant,” Smith said. “And I never thought it would be an attainable dream until this year. I started out this year not knowing this was where I was going to go.”
BRONSON, FL
suncoastnews.com

Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream

No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy

With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
LECANTO, FL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Body found behind Jericho Road plaza in Spring Hill

A body has been found behind the Jericho Road Ministries Thrift Store on Commercial way in Spring Hill. The body was found near a pond approximately 400 feet into a wooded area behind the plaza. Two neighbors of the area made the discovery but did not know the individual. At...
SPRING HILL, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career

Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Too many walking on wrong side of the road

I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key

The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
CEDAR KEY, FL

