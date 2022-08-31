Read full article on original website
North Mankato Farmer’s Market introduces new seasonal items
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Farmer’s Market started shelving new seasonal items Monday. Every Monday, the market takes over the South Central College parking lot. This is the market’s sixth season. Many attendees came to the college to spend their Labor Day holiday looking at...
Blue Earth County Library to help with resumé writing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in need of touching up on their resumés some professional help is being offered. The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resumé writing. Both classes will take place at the Blue Earth County Library, the first will...
Mankato Salvation Army prepares for a busy season
A mental health patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center went missing in Mankato on Aug. 25. Many attendees spent their Labor Day holiday looking at the newest fall items. 9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato. Updated: 20 hours ago. A traveling 9 11 exhibit will be on...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An overnight fire left the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice. New Ulm Fire says responders arrived around 1 a.m. on Friday, noticing smoke coming from the building. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with Fire and Police on site for...
9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A traveling 9 11 exhibit will be on will be on display at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week. The exhibit will be located at the university’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom starting Wednesday through Sunday. It was created by the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum...
Two teens injured in Watonwan County rollover Saturday
Two teens were injured when a car rolled over in Watonwan County Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Lydia Bea Dauwalter, age 17, of Chanhassen was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on Highway 4. At about 1:30 p.m., near milepost 33 in St. James Township, the Lexus left the road and rolled.
Maverick Day of Service gives students, faculty ways to give back
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During this week, the University Inauguration Committee has coordinated some opportunities for students, faculty and staff to participate in service activities for Maverick Day of Service. Local organizations that are looking for some extra help include the Blue Earth County Historical Society which is looking for...
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
Vulnerable man separated from group at State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Authorities say a vulnerable man got separated from his group at the State Fair Tuesday, and they're asking the public's help to find him.Brian Nienstadt, 60, was wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. He is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.Nienstadt is from the Mankato area.Anyone with information should call local authorities or the State Fair Police Department.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Twin Cities farm co-op settles fraud allegations as regulators sue former trader
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sued a former CHS trader over allegations that he fabricated hundreds of transportation contracts and inflated the agribusiness cooperative's income by $124 million over five years. Among other things, CHS, based in Inver Grove Heights, markets grain, sells fertilizer and fuel, and provides...
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
MSU Mankato celebrating inauguration week
A traveling 9 11 exhibit will be on will be on display at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week. The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resume writing. Maverick Day of Service gives students, faculty ways to give back. Updated: 6 hours ago. During this...
Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started
An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
