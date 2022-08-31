ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

North Mankato Farmer’s Market introduces new seasonal items

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Farmer’s Market started shelving new seasonal items Monday. Every Monday, the market takes over the South Central College parking lot. This is the market’s sixth season. Many attendees came to the college to spend their Labor Day holiday looking at...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Blue Earth County Library to help with resumé writing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in need of touching up on their resumés some professional help is being offered. The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resumé writing. Both classes will take place at the Blue Earth County Library, the first will...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Salvation Army prepares for a busy season

A mental health patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center went missing in Mankato on Aug. 25. Many attendees spent their Labor Day holiday looking at the newest fall items. 9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato. Updated: 20 hours ago. A traveling 9 11 exhibit will be on...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Blue Earth County, MN
Government
County
Blue Earth County, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KEYC

Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An overnight fire left the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice. New Ulm Fire says responders arrived around 1 a.m. on Friday, noticing smoke coming from the building. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with Fire and Police on site for...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A traveling 9 11 exhibit will be on will be on display at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week. The exhibit will be located at the university’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom starting Wednesday through Sunday. It was created by the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Two teens injured in Watonwan County rollover Saturday

Two teens were injured when a car rolled over in Watonwan County Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Lydia Bea Dauwalter, age 17, of Chanhassen was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on Highway 4. At about 1:30 p.m., near milepost 33 in St. James Township, the Lexus left the road and rolled.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Maverick Day of Service gives students, faculty ways to give back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During this week, the University Inauguration Committee has coordinated some opportunities for students, faculty and staff to participate in service activities for Maverick Day of Service. Local organizations that are looking for some extra help include the Blue Earth County Historical Society which is looking for...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#County Road#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Blue Earth Co
CBS Minnesota

Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.  
SHAKOPEE, MN
willmarradio.com

SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Vulnerable man separated from group at State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Authorities say a vulnerable man got separated from his group at the State Fair Tuesday, and they're asking the public's help to find him.Brian Nienstadt, 60, was wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. He is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.Nienstadt is from the Mankato area.Anyone with information should call local authorities or the State Fair Police Department.  
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KFIL Radio

Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato celebrating inauguration week

A traveling 9 11 exhibit will be on will be on display at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week. The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resume writing. Maverick Day of Service gives students, faculty ways to give back. Updated: 6 hours ago. During this...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started

An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy