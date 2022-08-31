Read full article on original website
City of Jackson ‘will be in an emergency even after water is restored,’ mayor says
The end of the Mississippi city’s crisis requires not just that facilities be fixed, but there be an equitable distribution of resources, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
WLBT
Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites even as water pressure rises inside their homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people continue relying heavily on water distribution sites, even as crews make progress at the city’s water treatment plants. Some sites are run by state entities and others by churches and non-profits. The latter held several across the Capital City Sunday, including at...
WLBT
Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. Stronger Hope Church says the giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 223 Beasley Road in Jackson. “The Stronger Hope Church is committed...
WLBT
‘Significant gains’ made at O.B. Curtis water plant, Jackson city leaders say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pressure in Jackson’s water system continued to climb late Thursday and early Friday, a sign that efforts to get the city’s main water treatment plant are moving in the right direction. “The total output has increased to 80 PSI. The ideal pressure level is...
Water going fast at distributions around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many businesses, organizations and neighboring cities are coming together to help get clean water to the people of Jackson. The need for clean drinking water is continuing to grow as Jackson remains under a boil water notice. The New Horizon Church parking lot was filled with vehicles lined up to get […]
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
WLBT
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
WLBT
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
WLBT
Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
WLBT
Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
fox40jackson.com
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
WLBT
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and dozens...
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
mississippifreepress.org
Address Jackson Water Crisis, Then All Existing Systems Failing Our Children
Like many of you, I consider myself a daughter of the South. I am proud to say Mississippi is my life-long home. Mississippi educated me from preschool through my doctoral studies, and Mississippi taught me that community matters. From a young age, deep love was sown in my heart for our people, our culture, our music, our literary heritage and all the talent that exists here in our home state.
WLBT
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis. On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure,...
Bash to FEMA head: 'Who's to blame' for Jackson water crisis?
CNN’s Dana Bash presses FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on who bears responsibility for the failures that led to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
WLBT
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis. The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely...
WLBT
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer
A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
WLBT
IRS announces tax relief for Mississippi water crisis victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Individuals and businesses in Jackson are getting tax relief due to Mississippi’s tap water crisis. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced Friday that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief. Victims of the water...
