Jackson, MS

Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Water going fast at distributions around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many businesses, organizations and neighboring cities are coming together to help get clean water to the people of Jackson. The need for clean drinking water is continuing to grow as Jackson remains under a boil water notice. The New Horizon Church parking lot was filled with vehicles lined up to get […]
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Address Jackson Water Crisis, Then All Existing Systems Failing Our Children

Like many of you, I consider myself a daughter of the South. I am proud to say Mississippi is my life-long home. Mississippi educated me from preschool through my doctoral studies, and Mississippi taught me that community matters. From a young age, deep love was sown in my heart for our people, our culture, our music, our literary heritage and all the talent that exists here in our home state.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer

A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

IRS announces tax relief for Mississippi water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Individuals and businesses in Jackson are getting tax relief due to Mississippi’s tap water crisis. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced Friday that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief. Victims of the water...
JACKSON, MS

