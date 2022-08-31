Read full article on original website
Mama Mia: Alfredo Spill On Memphis Road Clogs Traffic Instead Of Arteries
A semi-truck spilled jars of alfredo sauce on Interstate 55 near Memphis, Tennessee, on August 30. The messy and apparently quite smelly wreck forced the closure of several lanes of traffic until crews were able to clean things up. One woman had to go to the hospital but was not in critical condition.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Nearly 200k Ford Expeditions, Lincoln Navigators Recalled For Fire Risk
Ford Motor Company, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has announced a recall of select third-generation Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator units. Nearly 200,000 units of the said SUVs are at risk of a fire inside the vehicle due to a faulty component located near the passenger side.
