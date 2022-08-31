Read full article on original website
German autos association sees lower passenger car deliveries in U.S., Europe
BERLIN — German autos association VDA dampened its forecast for the passenger car market in the United States and Europe, citing inflation, interest rates and ongoing supply chain troubles. It adjusted its forecast for passenger car deliveries in the U.S. to predict a 7% drop this year, from a...
Volkswagen undervalued but battery business will help, shareholder says
BERLIN — Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder, views the carmaker as undervalued but believes its growing battery business could boost its valuation, the state's prime minister said on Friday. As Volkswagen and its largest shareholder Porsche SE prepare to list sports car maker Porsche in part to raise funds,...
