Firefighters halt North County brush fire to 30 acres
First responders are making good progress Sunday on a brush fire that has grown to 30 acres in North County, fire officials said.
Coast News
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge
CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
Heat wave continues in San Diego County
The heat wave continues. The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend.
8,800 County Residents in State Prisons, with Most from Southeast San Diego
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
School districts announce class, bus schedule changes due to local brush fire
Officials with the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District and the Mountain Empire Unified School District late Wednesday evening announced changes to bus and class schedules due to a brush fire in East County.
2 East County school districts close for 2nd day due to brush fire
Two school districts will be closed for a second day due to a brush fire in rural East County.
Santana: As Deaths Mount, OC Must Confront Hard Conversations on Homelessness
There was once a time when Orange County leaders spoke boldly about ending homelessness. Today, they barely seem able to muster any real public conversation about the crisis. Much less peek under the hood and publicly question: What’s working? What isn’t? Why?. Consider the county’s homelessness commission –...
‘It wasn’t easy’: Hundreds evacuated from Border 32 Fire
The Border 32 Fire has forced hundreds of people out of their homes, with many of them having to sleep at an evacuation center overnight Wednesday.
Coast News
Blakespear takes slight lead over Gunderson in latest poll
ENCINITAS — A new poll shows Democrat Catherine Blakespear holding a narrow lead over her opponent Republican challenger Matt Gunderson in the race for the 38th State Senate District seat. The survey, conducted by the polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, or FM3, paid for by Blakespear’s...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
Power Pole Goes Up in Flames As Fire Burns Half-Acre Off I-8 Near Old Town
A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m., personnel in a firefighting helicopter reported that they could see no active flames. Subsequently, two helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway Patrol first...
4,400-acre brush fire in rural East County prompts evacuations
A brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Barrett Junction area of rural East County, prompting more than 1,500 residents to evacuate their homes and shutting down roads in the area.
theorion.com
Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia
Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
eastcountymagazine.org
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS
Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
San Diego weekly Reader
Will you understand this Murrieta and Lemon Grove casual killer?
In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
Coast News
Man gets seven years for woman’s stabbing death on Carlsbad hiking trail
CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old was sentenced today to seven years in prison. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, 18, pleaded guilty last month to a murder count in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Thorborg in Carlsbad.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
