Escondido, CA

Coast News

State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge

CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local
California Lifestyle
Escondido, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Escondido, CA
Escondido, CA
Government
Coast News

Blakespear takes slight lead over Gunderson in latest poll

ENCINITAS — A new poll shows Democrat Catherine Blakespear holding a narrow lead over her opponent Republican challenger Matt Gunderson in the race for the 38th State Senate District seat. The survey, conducted by the polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, or FM3, paid for by Blakespear’s...
ENCINITAS, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
theorion.com

Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia

Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS

Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
DULZURA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will you understand this Murrieta and Lemon Grove casual killer?

In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
LEMON GROVE, CA
Coast News

Man gets seven years for woman’s stabbing death on Carlsbad hiking trail

CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old was sentenced today to seven years in prison. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, 18, pleaded guilty last month to a murder count in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Thorborg in Carlsbad.
CARLSBAD, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA

