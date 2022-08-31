29 employees worked two-and-a-half months without getting paychecks in Ohio, feds say

For more than two months, 29 workers went without paychecks from their Ohio employer, according to federal authorities.

Now the U.S. Department of Labor says it has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for those employees.

McNeil and NRM Inc., a tire equipment maker based in Akron, had failed to pay its workers for two-and-a-half months in 2022, according to an Aug. 31 news release.

“Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the employer’s financial issues which, in this case, left them wondering if or when they would be paid,” Wage and Hour Division district director Matthew Utley said in the news release. “Workers have a right to be paid on their regularly scheduled pay day so that they can meet their financial obligations and care for themselves and their families.”

The Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to pay workers on their regular paydays for each respective pay period.

McNeil and NRM Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug. 31.

The company designs tire production equipment at its Akron facility for tires that are manufactured at its Bucharest, Romania, plant, officials say.

Any worker who is not getting paid correctly is asked to immediately contact the Wage and Hour Division at 866-487-9243.

