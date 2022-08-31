Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Video fills in details on alleged Georgia election breach
ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made about their involvement. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.
wcn247.com
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crash victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday's crash. The other nine remain missing. Killed was Ross Andrew Mickel, founder of Woodinville-based Ross Andrew Winery, and his family. Also killed was Spokane activist Sandy Williams, a lecturer, filmmaker and editor of The Black Lens, an African American-focused newspaper. The plane went down off Whidbey Island. The NTSB is investigating.
wcn247.com
Democrat Haugen drops from ND House race after Mund entry
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democrat Mark Haugen has suspended his campaign for a U.S. House seat from North Dakota, saying he was pressured by his party to step aside for former Miss America Cara Mund. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Haugen opposes abortion and that he said his stance cost him support in the party. He said he didn’t see a path to win. Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn't “tell anyone what to do,” but that he supports Haugen's decision to drop out.
wcn247.com
Pregnant Black activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Questions about free speech and equal justice are being raised in the case of a pregnant Black activist serving four years in a South Carolina prison. Brittany Martin told officers at racial justice protests that she was “ready to die for the Black” so “they better be ready to die for the blue.” She was convicted of breach of peace in a “high and aggravated” manner. The enhancement makes what's normally a misdemeanor punishable by years in prison. Her lawyers want the trial judge to reconsider the sentence as Martin struggles to reach her due date behind bars.
wcn247.com
Man shot to death by Pittsburgh officer during search for woman
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers” with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find a woman reported missing and endangered. Police found her car and went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver” and an officer fired. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 43-year-old Brian Fisher died at the scene. The missing woman was found in the home. Allegheny Township police are investigating.
