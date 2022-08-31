ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

A New Dawn for SMMUSD

For the first time in generations, voters — especially parents — have a real choice for school board. They can choose to continue decades of opaque, backroom bureaucracy by the same politically-connected operatives directly responsible for the sinking ship that is SMMUSD — or they can elect a new majority of district parents focused squarely on transparency, fiscal accountability, quality classroom instruction and responding to the needs of families rather than monied special interests.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On August 12 at approximately 4 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Fraser regarding a burglary. The homeowner stated...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles looks to expand potential housing locations

In an effort to create more affordable housing in wealthier, so-called higher resource neighborhoods, the Los Angeles City Council has called for preparation of an ordinance that would incentivize affordable housing projects in such areas. The council voted 12-0 last Friday to direct the Department of City Planning to prepare...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Ernestine Thomas

Ernestine Thomas passed on July 18, 2022 at Sun Ray Nursing Facility in Los Angeles. At the age of 15, Ernestine Thomas left Texarkana, Arkansas and established roots in Santa Monica. She rented a room at 4th and Bay Street in the Belmar community and, years later moved to the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Coleman resigns from SMMUSD Board

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman has resigned from the board effective immediately. His resignation, announced to the community through a letter sent to the District, comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board.
SANTA MONICA, CA

