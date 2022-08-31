ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee baseball transfer class ranked No. 3 in the nation by Baseball America

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Tennessee baseball recruited one of the nation's top transfer classes in the 2022 offseason to chase another historic season.

Baseball America ranked UT's transfer class as the No. 3 class.

"Tennessee’s class is on the smaller side, especially once it had some incoming transfers opt for professional opportunities instead of another year of college baseball, but what it lacks in numbers it makes up for in quality with three of the top 20 transfers in this cycle," wrote Joe Healy.

PLAYERS:What to know about Tennessee baseball roster following the 2022 MLB Draft

BACK:Camden Sewell returning to Tennessee baseball for 2023 season

VIOLATION:How Tennessee baseball committed NCAA violation with transfer Maui Ahuna’s Hawaii flight

UT has four transfers joining for the 2023 season to bolster the roster after significant turnover. Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna is the headliner of the group as one of the most coveted transfers in the nation. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt, Alabama infielder Zane Denton and Charlotte pitcher Andrew Lindsey round out the group.

Ahuna was ranked the No. 4 transfer by Baseball America. Merritt was ranked No. 11 and Denton is No. 19.

UT also had UConn two-way standout Reggie Crawford and Austin Peay catcher Jack Alexander committed but both turned professional. Crawford was drafted No. 30 by the San Francisco Giants. Alexander signed with the Kansas City Royals as an undrafted free agent.

Tennessee is replacing all eight starting position players from its 57-win team that won the SEC regular-season championship and SEC Tournament title.

Maui Ahuna

Ahuna batted .396 with eight homers and 48 RBIs at Kansas last season. He had 16 doubles and four triples. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound shortstop committed to UT in early June.

Griffin Merritt

Merritt was the American Athletic Conference player of the year in 2022. The Cincinnati outfielder hit .315 with 19 homers and a team-leading 53 RBIs. He had 17 doubles and 139 total bases with an on-base percentage of .382

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Merritt also was considering Arkansas and Oklahoma State a. He started 140 games in four seasons at Cincinnati.

Zane Denton

Denton was Alabama's starting third baseman for the past two seasons. He started 58 games in 2022, hitting .263 with a team-leading 13 homers. He had 48 RBIs, 12 doubles and a .483 slugging percentage. Denton attended Ravenwood High School in Brentwood.

Andrew Lindsey

Lindsey is a former Walters State Community College standout. He did not pitch in 2022, but was 6-2 with a 4.89 ERA in 2021 for Charlotte. The New Johnsonville, Tennessee, native struck out 76 in 81 innings as a weekend starter.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

