‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Why Hoda Kotb Is ‘Always Yelling at People’

By Caitlin Berard
 5 days ago
According to Type A and Type B personality theory, Type As are more competitive, highly organized, ambitious, impatient, and have an over-developed sense of time management. And according to both Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the former TODAY Show host falls firmly into that category.

In a recent Today with Hoda and Jenna segment, Jenna Bush Hager revealed that the person Hoda Kotb reminds her of most is her father, former President George W. Bush – and not for the most endearing reasons. “Hoda is the most disciplined,” Hager explained. “You’re always early. You’re yelling at people to come on.”

“If you say we’re leaving at two, we’re really leaving at 1:30. That’s like my dad,” the TODAY Show host continued, Hoda Kotb laughing uncontrollably in the next seat. “You like to get in and get out. In fact, if it’s time for other people to leave, you just turn off the lights. My dad does that.”

Punctuality is far from the only trait the TODAY Show host and George W. Bush share. “There are so many reasons,” Jenna Bush Hager said. “You’re athletic, you’re competitive… You don’t need a buddy to discipline you because you’re a disciplined human being.”

Rather than express offense at the comparison, Hoda Kotb thought it was hysterical. She’s also self-aware of her idiosyncrasies and couldn’t help but agree with every word. “Well, maybe it’s also because I’m a little bit controlling,” Hoda admitted, adding that she can’t stand it when plans are uncertain or other people are late.

‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Loves Working With Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager revealing that Hoda Kotb has the personality of a former president isn’t the only time the two have shared a laugh on set. On the contrary, Jenna Bush Hager confessed that she and Hoda Kotb often ‘get into trouble’ with their uncontrollable laughter.

“I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we’re not supposed to laugh,” Jenna explained to Hello Magazine. “That church laughter where we’re like ‘We’re going to get into trouble.'”

One such incident occurred when the TODAY Show hosts shared Veltinis on set. What is a Veltini, you ask? A Velveeta martini, of course. Because who wouldn’t want to drink cheese?

More specifically, the unusual cocktail contains Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine, vermouth, and a molten cheese rim. If that combination doesn’t exactly make your mouth water, Hoda Kotb is right there with you.

“This is how much I love you,” Jenna Bush Hager said to Hoda Kotb before sipping her Veltini. “I’m happy to take one for the team this week… I love queso!”

When Jenna didn’t immediately spit the drink onto the table, Hoda Kotb took a timid sip of her own. “Yuck!” she exclaimed, doing her best to hold back shudders of disgust. “No girl, no!”

“If you love olives and watery Velveeta, I think it’s good,” the TODAY Show host added sarcastically.

