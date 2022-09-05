Clemson vs. Georgia Tech football preview, prediction

View the original article to see embedded media.

Clemson opens up the 2022 college football schedule with a matchup against ACC rival Georgia Tech in Monday's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Dabo Swinney breaks in two new coordinators while hoping to repair the ACC's second-worst offense and get an early leg-up on the College Football Playoff chase.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 1 clash in the ACC.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech preview, prediction

Clemson opens the 2022 college football schedule against Georgia Tech

How to watch

When: Mon., Sept. 5

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: Fubo

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds

Line: Clemson -22

O/U: 49

Moneyline: CLEM -400, GT +881

FPI pick: Clemson 94.3%

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: What to watch

Jeff Sims starts at QB for Georgia Tech in Week 1

1. Clemson's progress at QB. Which version of DJ Uiagalelei will Clemson get? The one from 2020, when he scored 6 all-purpose TDs and had almost 800 yards of offense in two starts? Or the one from 2021, when he started all year, threw just 9 TDs and threw 10 picks for the ACC's second-worst per game offense? He gets a lot of blame for last season, but Uiagalelei didn't get a ton of help from his receivers and still won 10 games. Still, if he can run a little more and open up the offense, Clemson is well in position to add at least 10 points per game to the average.

2. Consistency from Jeff Sims. The Georgia Tech quarterback is definitely a plus for this offense when he's on the field and his absence is a palpable net negative. Sims brings immense upside, throws the ball accurately and quickly, and is a dynamic runner. But he's not much good if this young offensive line doesn't improve drastically. So far, it hasn't protected him well at all.

3. Battle at the line. Clemson is expected to be ferocious on the defensive line again with Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee leading the group, setting up what should be a tough day for Tech's inexperienced offensive protection. GT lost lead back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama, but gained Hassan Hall, who in 42 games at Louisville had 1,299 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. But neither Sims nor Hall have much chance of helping if there are Clemson linemen in the backfield all day.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Fast Facts

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a former 5-star recruit

+ Clemson has won 10 games in 11 straight seasons, one of three FBS schools to do it (Alabama, Florida State)

+ Tech averaged 29.7 ppg and 431.2 ypg with Jeff Sims at QB and just 16.7 ppg and 302.8 ypg without him

+ Clemson is 77-6 in regular season games since 2015 and all six losses were by 10 or fewer points

+ GT has lost 12 straight to top-10 teams and 11 straight to top-5 teams

+ Clemson has won 96 of its last 98 games when leading at halftime, including the last 59 straight

+ Tech had 1.25 turnovers per game last fall, an improvement from the 2.5 it had per game the year before, moving from 125th to 44th nationally

+ Clemson won 97 of the last 98 games when holding teams to under 23 points since 2010

+ GT quarterback Jeff Sims has 4,213 total yards of offense and 35 TDs in just 17 games (247.8 ypg and 2.05 TD per game)

+ Clemson is 56-2 when it has a 100 yard rusher in a game under Swinney

+ Tech's offensive line is inexperienced, starting just 37 games combined

+ Clemson has recorded 40 sacks in eight straight seasons, the most of any school in the College Football Playoff era

+ GT averages 3.0 takeaways in wins but 0.5 takeaways in losses since 2020

+ Clemson has held opponents to 22 or fewer points in 80 games during the CFP era and is 79-1 in those games

+ Tech won the turnover battle in 5 of 6 games and is plus-10 in TO margin since 2020 and lost the turnover battle in 14 of 16 losses while going minus-20 in the margin

+ Clemson is 1st nationally with a 29.8% third down defense since 2013

What happens?

This one should go according to plan. Clemson, whatever its faults a year ago, does return what might be the best defensive line in college football.

And it boasts 5-star pedigree at quarterback with DJ Uiagalelei, who, despite his slip-ups last fall, rebounded well enough late and is playing 20 pounds lighter with a mandate to run the ball more, and he'll have plenty of help with lead back Will Shipley to balance things out.

Tech simply hasn't moved in a positive direction under Geoff Collins, and after losing key transfers and facing a major talent deficit just about everywhere, shouldn't pose too great a threat to the ACC favorites.

College Football HQ prediction: Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 17

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

