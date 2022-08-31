Police in Ireland are investigating the deaths of three sisters following a violent incident in Dublin.A teenager and her two younger sisters died after an incident at a house.Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield Estate in Tallaght at around 12.30am on Sunday.Two children and a teenager were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.A teenage boy was also taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.The Garda Armed Support Unit used less-than-lethal devices to arrest a man in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO