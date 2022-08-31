Read full article on original website
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go
A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
‘I will never ride a bike again’: why people are giving up on cycling
The proportion of adults in England who say they cycle at least once a month has fallen to 13.1%, the lowest figure since records began in 2015-16. Here, readers from around the UK explain why they have given up riding their bikes on the road. ‘Riding at peak traffic times?...
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Three sisters killed in violent incident in Dublin - OLD
Police in Ireland are investigating the deaths of three sisters following a violent incident in Dublin.A teenager and her two younger sisters died after an incident at a house.Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield Estate in Tallaght at around 12.30am on Sunday.Two children and a teenager were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.A teenage boy was also taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.The Garda Armed Support Unit used less-than-lethal devices to arrest a man in...
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
Body found in retired teacher murder probe
Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man.Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring.Officers investigating the crime were scouring parts of the north of England when they made the discovery on Sunday, on the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland.The body is yet to be formally identified but Mr Coshan’s family has been notified.“Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are...
Hundreds of animals abandoned amid cost of living crisis in Bristol
The RSPCA fear more animals will be abandoned due to the cost of living crisis. More than 170 pets have been abandoned in Bristol between January and July, a 14% increase from last year. The animal welfare charity worries the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis will see...
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
Schools could cut staff or courses to pay bills
State schools have warned they may have to lose teachers, shelve staff recruitment or cut down on courses as the try to meet soaring energy costs. The Sweyne Park School in Essex said it was braced for a £580,000 annual gas bill under a new tariff in October, up 346% on the £130,000 it currently pays.
‘They just want parents to go away’: complaints soar as special needs schooling crisis spirals
The number of complaints from parents about special needs education has risen by three-quarters in the past four years – with more than one complaint a day filed last year, according to figures from the local government ombudsman. The increase reflects the crisis in the special educational needs and...
Thornton Heath: Residents evacuated over deadly blast unable to return home
Dozens of residents evacuated after a gas explosion killed a child on their street have not been able to go home almost one month on. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes...
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay
Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
Plans for permanent road closures outside Oxfordshire schools
Camera-controlled road closures outside some Oxfordshire schools could be made permanent. The measures for drop-off and pick-up times could be implemented outside Windmill Primary School, Larkrise Primary School and St Ebbe's Primary School in Oxford, and outside St Nicolas Primary School in Abingdon. It follows a trial to increase safety...
