Car crashes into Solon business

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A scary scene at a CVS in Solon when a car drove right into the building.

Initial calls went out around 12:30 p.m. for the store at 33840 Aurora Rd.

Video from the scene shows a white car that went over the sidewalk and into the corner of the building.

Police say a car stopped at a red light in front of CVS turned into the side of another car that was making a southbound turn from westbound Aurora Rd. onto Som Center. The second driver had a green arrow.

Solon, FOX 8 photo

According to Solon police, the first driver turned into the side of the car and pressed on the gas, causing the car to drive up over the curb and into the side of the CVS.

CVS was closed for the day.

The driver that turned right on red was cited for a red light.

Police remained on the scene more than an hour after the incident. They say no one was hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.

