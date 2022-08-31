Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:51 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Otsego Township. The initial investigation found a 2003 Ford Taurus...
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WANE-TV
Mom from FW drives drunk, crashes on interstate with 2 kids, weed, alcohol in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on several charges after allegedly driving drunk Friday night on the other end of the state with her kids in the car, along with weed and alcohol, according to Indiana State Police. State police responded to a crash...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
WISH-TV
Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
abc57.com
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Local Officers Are ‘Traffic Safety All-Stars’
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Kosciusko County officers received an award Thursday from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in 2021 in finding impaired drivers. They were among 62 police officers presented with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from the ICJI for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement, according to a news release from the ICJI.
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man in critical condition after crashing into tree
ALTONA, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man is in stable but critical condition after an accident at 11:19 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, was driving at high speed in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street in Altona when his truck drifted off the road and into a tree. Smith was trapped in the vehicle.
abc57.com
Three men arrested following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Three men were arrested and charged after police conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, according to court records. On Wednesday, a South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver's license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Indiana and Michigan street, reports said.
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
WWMTCw
Sturgis man convicted after armed robbery, leading police on 100 mph chase
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A Sturgis man, who fled from law enforcement after a 2021 armed robbery, has been convicted, according to the St. Joseph County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. After a two-day trial, Dylan Brand, 27, of Sturgis, was found guilty and could face life in...
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
