ALTONA, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man is in stable but critical condition after an accident at 11:19 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, was driving at high speed in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street in Altona when his truck drifted off the road and into a tree. Smith was trapped in the vehicle.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO