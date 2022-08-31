ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitley, IN

WANE-TV

2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

I-69 back open after semi crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The southbound lanes of I-69 are open to traffic again, dispatch confirmed, after a semi crashed near the Coldwater Road exit early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. At the time, police estimated it would be “hours” before the area would reopen....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

15 year old teen missing from Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2 Local Officers Are ‘Traffic Safety All-Stars’

INDIANAPOLIS - Two Kosciusko County officers received an award Thursday from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in 2021 in finding impaired drivers. They were among 62 police officers presented with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from the ICJI for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement, according to a news release from the ICJI.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
WOWO News

Crash Victim Identified From Wednesday Night I-469 Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-469 just east of the Winchester Road exit just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to a report from the coroner’s office, the victim was 45-year-old April Dawn Wright, from Franklin, who was the driver of a passenger car that was pinned under a semi.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Woman handed 94 years in boyfriend’s stabbing death

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend then attacking his parents in their Warsaw home in late 2020 has been sentenced. Vickie L. Wooldridge was sentenced Friday to 94 years in prison for charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Confinement, and Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon related to the ordeal in a Warsaw home on Dec. 15, 2020.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
HUNTINGTON, IN
22 WSBT

Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!

The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose

Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, of Oswego, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born in Anderson, on Dec. 11, 1941, to the late William C. and Laura Rarick Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in Tucson, Ariz., in 1964. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Head out to the Grabill Country Fair

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
GRABILL, IN

