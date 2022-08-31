ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WRAL

Michigan investigates voter-assist device that went missing

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan authorities are investigating how a piece of equipment that helps disabled voters mark a ballot wound up for sale online. The machinery was purchased by an election security expert, who then contacted the state to report the issue. Michigan authorities have said the voter assist terminal at issue does not tabulate vote totals.
MICHIGAN STATE

