Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Beasley discusses whether she'd want Biden to join her on the campaign trail
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Beasley discusses whether she'd want Biden to join her on the campaign trail. At an event in Durham on Monday, North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate...
WRAL
Michigan investigates voter-assist device that went missing
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan authorities are investigating how a piece of equipment that helps disabled voters mark a ballot wound up for sale online. The machinery was purchased by an election security expert, who then contacted the state to report the issue. Michigan authorities have said the voter assist terminal at issue does not tabulate vote totals.
Comments / 0