Roscoe, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident Tonight In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Vehicular Hijacking Reported In Rockford This Afternoon

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 65 Accidents in Winnebago County, in the last 72 hours…

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Victim Stabbed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Emergency Personnel Battling a Fire in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Garage, Then Lands In Rock River In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Major crash in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three People Injured, During An Auto Accident That Happened Earlier Today

BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Fast And The Furious in Rockford…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Is Saying Violent Crime Is Down

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Incidents All Over Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
BELVIDERE, IL

