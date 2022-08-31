ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Dr. Eric Holland begins Rome City School superintendent’s job

Last week, the Rome City School Board unanimously approved hiring Dr. Eric Holland as the school system’s next superintendent. Dr. Holland officially started his new job on Friday. He wrote a letter, detailing how he plans to lead Rome City Schools, which you can read below:. Dear Rome City...
ROME CITY, IN
Hager joins Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries

September 4, 2022–3:33 p.m. Jake Hager has been named development director for Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries, a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity throughout Northwest Georgia by distributing critical food-and-nutrition resources to food pantries, soup kitchens, city-and-county schools, and other entities within the region. Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries operates the Bagwell Choice Pantry and the Backpack Buddies program.
ROME, GA
Flooding reported in Summerville, Trion areas

September 4, 2022–2:45 p.m. Chattooga County got the worst of the heavy rains that came through the area Sunday morning. With major flooding reported in Downtown Summerville. The area around the jail and the courthouse flooded causing. Workers cut the power to the Judge Jon Payne Courthouse Annex behind...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
High water on several Floyd County roads, some closed

September 4, 2022–5:46 p.m. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding. Texas Valley at the bridge near the fire station – closed. Texas Valley 900blk near other bridge and big texas – closed. Pinecrest...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
PAM Studios to Partner with RIFF to Establish Latinx Film Category

Rome Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios is sponsoring a Latinx Film Category to the submission categories for the 19th Rome International Film Festival (RIFF). The Nov. 10 – Nov. 13 event will reflect the support of a multi-year partnership with the studio. PAM Studios and RIFF are extending the...
ROME, GA
Inmates charged with aggravated battery

Four inmates at the Floyd County Jail are facing charges after beating another inmate back on September 1. According to jail records, 24-year-old Innis Akeydris Daniels, 19-year-old Jatavious Tyshaun Posey, 46-year-old Lamar Cantrell Hunter, and 30-year-old Marcus Tyrell Creamer broke the victim’s arm, nose, and collarbone. All four men...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Teen charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery

A Rome teenager has been arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and hijacking an automobile. According to Floyd County Jail records, 17-year-old Jeremiah Monroe used a firearm to take a 2008 Honda Accord from the victim. The incident occurred on September 2 at 900 North Broad Street, according...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

